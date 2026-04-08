Politics mark gatiss Newsnight

Mark Gatiss on the age of madness we appear to be living in now just totally nailed it on BBC2’s Newsnight

Poke Reporter. Updated April 8th, 2026

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We’ve always been big fans of Mark Gatiss from his League of Gentlemen days to Sherlock (well, the first series anyway) and especially his brilliant Ghost Stories he does every Christmas.

And now we like him even more after this minute or so from Newsnight just went viral on Twitter.

It’s Gatiss on the age of madness the world appears to be entertaining now and he totally nails it.

And he wasn’t finished there.

Elementary, my dear Gatiss.

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Source @BBCNewsnight