Mark Gatiss on the age of madness we appear to be living in now just totally nailed it on BBC2’s Newsnight

Politics mark gatiss Newsnight

We’ve always been big fans of Mark Gatiss from his League of Gentlemen days to Sherlock (well, the first series anyway) and especially his brilliant Ghost Stories he does every Christmas.

And now we like him even more after this minute or so from Newsnight just went viral on Twitter.

It’s Gatiss on the age of madness the world appears to be entertaining now and he totally nails it.

“We are living in age where, extraordinarily, people can look upon billionaires as a friend of the common person and these are the people to fix our problems.” Mark Gatiss makes the case to @mattchorley that the world is at risk of being “pushed into madness”.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/o6BWhKCdHl — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) April 7, 2026

And he wasn’t finished there.

“It’s very hard to satirise something when we live with such extremity every day.” Writer and actor Mark Gatiss on the “demise of satire”, and whether this has changed over the course of Trump's two presidencies. #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/8zcc623Iao — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) April 7, 2026

Elementary, my dear Gatiss.

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Source @BBCNewsnight