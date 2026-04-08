Politics donald trump lbc Lewis Goodall
A Maga cultist accused LBC of trying to make Trump “look like a nutcase” by quoting his actual words, and got mocked into next year
Former Global Vice President and UK Chairman for Republicans Overseas, Dr Jan Halper-Hayes, is a rent-a-gob who often pops up as a commentator on the US.
Let’s just say she’s more entertaining than informative, as this clip from last month demonstrates.
@lbc Lewis Goodall and Dr Jan Halper-Hayes get into it over Donald Trump’s skills as a military strategist. #lewisgoodall #usa #politics #lbc ♬ original sound – LBC
Lewis Goodall, currently standing in for James O’Brien on LBC, is clearly a glutton for punishment, because he invited her on to discuss Trump’s threats against Iran. She was not a happy bunny.
@lbc Republican commentator Dr Jan Halper-Hayes accuses the media of making Trump look like a ‘nutcase’. #lbc #donaldtrump #debate #politics #president ♬ original sound – LBC
“You’re asking me, but you know, I would love to have an intelligent conversation about the issue rather than the fact that what LBC loves to do is __”
“Quote the president, use his own words.”
“_let’s make Trump a nutcase. And if that’s how __”
“Oh, it’s LBC’s fault? Okay. Okay. It’s not LBC …who makes the president tweet something like open the effing strait. That’s his behaviour.”
TikTok users were facepalming hard.
1.
“I would love to have an intelligent conversation” but I am incapable of one.
@doinghingsthehardway
2.
“You actually used his words “ , how can you use his EXACT words against him.
@OG Woke Guy
3.
“No. No. Don’t quote him to me, just praise him as I do”.
@uh…greg
4.
This can’t be real.
@Feminine energy
5.
You should not think for yourself, you must let others think for you.
@Hella
6.
Wow. That’s some spin.
@KO
7.
Is something in the American water?
@kiki
8.
The trump washing is insane! How they can normalize this is beyond me!
@George92122
9.
Give up it’s like playing chess with a pigeon.
@John
10.
These Trump followers are wild. How can she defend his actions.
@James Sharman
11.
You cannot defend the indefensible Dr Jan.
@Khaled
12.
I’m surprised she didn’t blame Joe Biden.
@Rdarrion D’spaced-out-oddity
13.
There there dear….back to the home at 4pm, it’s apple pie tonight!!!
@YNWA
14.
Ffs. Have a cookie missus.
@Axlsdad
15.
Imagine if putin said something like this?
@happygolucky92
16.
Are there no schools in America?
@Solar boy
17.
I’d love to have intelligent conversations about politics in the US. however the president prevents that from being possible.
@Sword
18.
OMG she’s answering the question Trumply.
@BTKay
19.
Has this woman listened to a live press conference recently?!?
@Insta_Dan_Adventures
@dazlidorne reminded everyone of some more of Trump’s latest BS.
Don’t forget today he said he was going to be the President of Venezuela after his current term ends.
You can watch the full interview here.
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An American said Europeans had ‘no idea’ how angry the US is with them right now and these A replies have never made us more proud to be European
Source LBC Image Screengrab