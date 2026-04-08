Politics Reform UK Victoria Derbyshire

Laila Cunningham claimed Reform hadn’t shifted its position on the Iran war, but Victoria Derbyshire brought the receipts – 15 virtual cheers

Poke Reporter. Updated April 8th, 2026

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If nothing else, Laila Cunningham can be relied upon to be completely loyal to Reform UK’s position on anything – even, apparently, when she doesn’t actually know what that position is.

On Tuesday, she appeared on Newsnight, where she insisted that her party had been clear on the Iran war from day one. Unfortunately for her, Victoria Derbyshire brought receipts.

“We’ve been very clear.”

“You haven’t been that clear, his position has shifted over weeks.”

“Not really, he’s never said boots on the ground.”

“I didn’t suggest he said boots on the ground.”

“The position has always been that Keir Starmer should have let the US use our bases from the beginning.”

“No, that did change over weeks.”

“Not from Farage.”

“Yes it did.”

“He said the US should use our bases.”

“He did, then Tice said a similar thing, then Jenrick said no.”

Another Victoria Derbyshire mic drop. Twitter approved.

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We are all Mick Lynch.

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