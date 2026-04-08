Laila Cunningham claimed Reform hadn’t shifted its position on the Iran war, but Victoria Derbyshire brought the receipts – 15 virtual cheers

Politics Reform UK Victoria Derbyshire

If nothing else, Laila Cunningham can be relied upon to be completely loyal to Reform UK’s position on anything – even, apparently, when she doesn’t actually know what that position is.

On Tuesday, she appeared on Newsnight, where she insisted that her party had been clear on the Iran war from day one. Unfortunately for her, Victoria Derbyshire brought receipts.

Humiliating for Reform UK's Laila Cunningham on #Newsnight LC, "We've been very clear" VD, "You haven't bee that clear, his position has hifted over weeks" LC, "Not really, he's never said boots on the ground" VD, "I didn't suggest he said boots on the ground" LC, "The… pic.twitter.com/jNOOufvdBR — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 7, 2026

“We’ve been very clear.” “You haven’t been that clear, his position has shifted over weeks.” “Not really, he’s never said boots on the ground.” “I didn’t suggest he said boots on the ground.” “The position has always been that Keir Starmer should have let the US use our bases from the beginning.” “No, that did change over weeks.” “Not from Farage.” “Yes it did.” “He said the US should use our bases.” “He did, then Tice said a similar thing, then Jenrick said no.”

Another Victoria Derbyshire mic drop. Twitter approved.

1.

Watching the dregs of Leila Cunningham’s career go down the drain the space of one minute… — Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) April 8, 2026

2.

Does Cinningham know how stupid she looks when she makes statements that are so easily dismissable that are contradicted by receipts that are everywhere https://t.co/C77usI1wmS — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) April 8, 2026

3.

Reform looking weaker and weaker! https://t.co/1x4WpGsyqf — Nigel Robson (@robboluvsqpr) April 8, 2026

4.

You can see by fer face she is making it up as she goes along.She is spending to much time concentrating at looking into the camera so she gets a good shot.Bullshtting. — John Byrne (@john24byrne66) April 8, 2026

5.

Reform are going the same way UKIP went in 2016. There's no real leadership, it's just a loosely aligned coalition of racists and attention seekers. Outside of Farage's ego-boosting shenanigans, everything is done on the hoof. — Levelling down (@LevellingDown) April 8, 2026

6.

7.

Scratch the surface and shows herself to be very sadly lacking – she’s well out of her depth — Mila… (@TmolloyShah) April 8, 2026

8.

Fastest Fiddle First Farage has been very clear. Cheered on the war in Iran. Pulled back because of public opinion. Cheered the war on Iran. Farage is clear he is an unprincipled opportunist. https://t.co/XgbLmZrm6P — Alan Gibbons (@mygibbo) April 8, 2026

9.

It’s a wonder how she managed to get a job at the Crown Prosecution Service in the first place ! — Political Spider (@polispider) April 8, 2026

10.

She is embarrassingly ignorant to what her own party says — Jimbo (@Jimbo1984) April 8, 2026

11.

Victoria Derbyshire is great, says it how it is…..Fartage just blows in the wind to catch whatever headline he can each day. He’s a laughing stock, a coward, a fraud in every Sense, and totally unaccountable and unacceptable. — popgoes (@popgoes555) April 8, 2026

12.

This is fucking embarrassing. She’s a reform cheerleading 🤡 https://t.co/wFp3i6Kh7M — D@vid Milne 💚 🇪🇺🇵🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🐄🐘🐆🦜🐇 (@tammilne61) April 8, 2026

13.

Reform don’t know their arse from their elbow.

They constantly shift and jump on bandwagons just to grab votes from the gullible.

They are not a serious party.

Enrichment to themselves and the rich is all they want, just like Trump has done by robbing Americans. — DD (@DD98209210) April 8, 2026

14.

Even by @reformparty_uk LTD braindead standards, she's thick — Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) April 8, 2026

15.

Slightest bit of scrutiny and it all falls down. — andrew bunch (@Andrewbunchlfc) April 8, 2026

We are all Mick Lynch.

Mick really struggling not to laugh at her! — Robert Burns (@Nugent4nil) April 8, 2026

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Source Farrukh Image Screengrab