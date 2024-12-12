Nigel Farage throwing his toys out of the pram on Sky News is an extraordinary watch and tells you all you need to know

Politics Beth rigby nigel farage

Nigel Farage took time out from appearing on BBC1’s Question Time to talk to Beth Rigby over at Sky News.

And the Sky News political editor was naturally keen to ask the Reform UK leader about one of his party’s MPs in particular. Here is what she had to say on Twitter.

‘I ask Nigel Farage about Reform MP James McMurdock, who was jailed in 2006 for repeatedly kicking his girlfriend, acc to court records seen by

@TheTimes. ‘He didn’t disclose his record ahead of election & after it came to light, downplayed it as a “teenage indiscretion” & said he “pushed her”. How would Reform deal with cases like this in the future?’

And Farage’s response surely tells to you all you need to know (and already knew).

Sky's @BethRigby challenges Nigel Farage on the news a Reform MP was jailed 18 years ago for repeatedly kicking his girlfriend according to released court records. Read more: https://t.co/0BNYXApZQN Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/V8Ls7MGHCq — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 10, 2024

And here is what people made of that.

He clearly doesn’t give a fuck about what happened to the woman James McMurdock savagely assaulted. But then we’ve always known that Nigel Farage cares only for himself. https://t.co/ohM6HO2jpp — Miffy (@miffythegamer) December 10, 2024

Nigel Farage hates scrutiny. That's why he's having meltdowns. pic.twitter.com/8YsbbJbV4L — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) December 10, 2024

Love the way @BethRigby slowly catches Politicians. Lol.. Just love her technique. — Flugzeug (@SonOfTheWinds) December 10, 2024

It was a masterclass of an interview — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 10, 2024

He is just a glorified Golf club bigot . Ignorant and proud. Spouts simplistic drivel in a loud posh voice and calls it 'common sense' . Which to bottom of class at school divvy Dave down the pub it is https://t.co/HyOmeYBaYR — terry christian (@terrychristian) December 11, 2024

Farage is a coward, it's always got to be the question he wants, he runs away from difficult questions. — Red man. (@RedrichLFC) December 10, 2024

OMG…what a nasty aggressive bully @Nigel_Farage is once put under scrutiny..no wonder he thinks violence against women and lying to get elected are ok… Well done @BethRigby for refusing to be bullied — kieron murphy (@kieronmurphy5) December 10, 2024

Farage is extremely bad when put under any type of scrutiny. https://t.co/KdREjHZgga — Sam (@SamMufc7) December 11, 2024

To conclude …

Great interview Beth , love the persistence of you to get answers — chris hawkins (@chrishawkins52) December 10, 2024

