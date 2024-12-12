Politics Beth rigby nigel farage

Nigel Farage throwing his toys out of the pram on Sky News is an extraordinary watch and tells you all you need to know

John Plunkett. Updated December 12th, 2024

Nigel Farage took time out from appearing on BBC1’s Question Time to talk to Beth Rigby over at Sky News.

And the Sky News political editor was naturally keen to ask the Reform UK leader about one of his party’s MPs in particular. Here is what she had to say on Twitter.

‘I ask Nigel Farage about Reform MP James McMurdock, who was jailed in 2006 for repeatedly kicking his girlfriend, acc to court records seen by
@TheTimes.

‘He didn’t disclose his record ahead of election & after it came to light, downplayed it as a “teenage indiscretion” & said he “pushed her”. How would Reform deal with cases like this in the future?’

And Farage’s response surely tells to you all you need to know (and already knew).

And here is what people made of that.

To conclude …

