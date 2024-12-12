‘When this Tipping Point contestant clearly HATED his prize’ is an all-time classic TV quiz show moment

Entertainment quiz tipping point

We feature plenty of funny quiz show moments on these pages, not least from ITV’s Tipping Point, and this is up there with the very best.

It’s a moment from the Ben Shephard quiz when this contestant won a mystery prize which might have been better had it remained a mystery.

But there was something about their reaction – quite a lot, in fact – that sent it wildly viral after it was shared by xx who said: “When this Tipping Point contestant clearly HATED his prize’

13. When this Tipping Point contestant clearly HATED his prize pic.twitter.com/OevftbkHU9 — thediyora.bluesky.social (@thediyora) December 13, 2020

And here’s the man himself.

The #TippingPoint Double Jackpot Winning Legend that is Clive will be joining us on @GMB tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/3bKxjZ6raC — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) March 4, 2020

Love Toby! — Jasmine (@JazzyDodger) March 4, 2020

We loved Toby too!! — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) March 4, 2020

Same here – his reaction to winning the day out on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway – absolutely priceless! #tippingpoint — Steve Lowe (@SenorApple2014) March 4, 2020

It was included in a list of iconic British TV moments by Diyora Shadijanova – @thediyora over on Twitter – and it’s well worth your time.

