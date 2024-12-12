An American ‘liberty maximalist’ took aim at knife crime in the UK and these Brits brutally put them in their place

US comebacks crime guns

Time to return now to the transatlantic cultural chasm between the UK and the US, and an American ‘liberty maximalist’ who shared this cartoon of what they think is happening in the UK.

@LibertyCappy describes themselves as a pro God, pro arms ‘liberty maximalist’ so you get the idea, presumably.

Meanwhile in Britain: pic.twitter.com/r0HB93BgwY — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) December 6, 2024

We’re not entirely sure what brought that on but if they were looking for a response then they definitely got one, with these Brits only too happy to share a few thoughts (and facts) of their own.

1.

UK knife deaths 2023: 244

US knife deaths 2023: 1,562 More than 6 times as many knife deaths in the US, but only 5 times the population. UK gun deaths 2023: 29

US gun deaths 2023: 46,728 https://t.co/le5YWlnPes — dan barker (@danbarker) December 8, 2024

2.

whenever an american says this I am reminded of the fact that the US and UK have the same rate of knife crime per capita but the US has enough gun crime on top of that to make the stabbings look rare https://t.co/gHolqky7VH — Femboy Military Flight Sims (@FemboyDCS) December 7, 2024

3.

Even the safest US cities are battlefields compared to London murder-wise https://t.co/IXMrsFwO6Y pic.twitter.com/ZE1Mnpw9yY — François Valentin (@Valen10Francois) December 8, 2024

4.

Just to add the unfortunate man would be able to call and receive medical treatment without selling his house, well should be survive. And replace ruined clothing in a mall without fear of a supermarket supplied heavily armed militia massacring him on a whim. https://t.co/aYGjQ8vozC — Luca Chianti (@GianlucaChianti) December 9, 2024

5.

I'll take my chances with a knife over a gun thanks. I've never once had to leave my daughter at school with the fear there might be a shooting. https://t.co/mQTB4NBHGA — Sam aka TARDISELLIOT (@tardiselliot) December 10, 2024

6.

Been stabbed 14 times on my way to work this week. Can’t believe it https://t.co/8XzJuNxlOg — MSc Space Cowboy (@RicardoLukey) December 8, 2024

7.

Knives are also available in the USA. https://t.co/tq0i7JlNrI — The Gordon Jackson Five (@mypalfootfoot7) December 7, 2024

8.

Find this kind of stuff very funny from Americans because on outright numbers and per capita, the UK has less stabbings than all 50 states of USA https://t.co/rtHuxQ2IsD — LA (@enzandz) December 8, 2024

9.

Oh yeah school stabbings those common events that massacre children across the uk oh wait… https://t.co/mM3CZbrDbA — hiding scaredoncookies (@Neoncookies111) December 7, 2024

Still not everyone was convinced.

I would 100% prefer a gunshot wound.

I don't know if it's a phobia, but I have nightmares of slowly dying after being stabbed and feeling my life slowly fall into infinite darkness.

That's far more terrifying. — Casidel Bowen (@teq_i_e_d_) December 7, 2024

We’re off for a lie down.

READ MORE

Andrew Tate’s hilarious court meltdown is 26 seconds to make your day better – 13 funniest things people said about it