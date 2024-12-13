People loved Ed Miliband’s response to the Kemi Badenoch sandwich story and it’s been 10 years in the making

Politics comebacks ed miliband Kemi Badenoch

As you will probably know by now, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has been tackling the big issues by talking about what she has for lunch (it’s for ‘wimps’) and suggesting sandwiches aren’t real food (plot twist – they are).

We’ve rounded up all our favourite responses here, but there was one in particular that caught our attention.

It was energy secretary Ed Miliband who was asked about it on Sky News and his response was A++.

Anna Jones: Just one more question about sandwiches… Ed Miliband: Definitely, I’m here for the sandwich content. #KayBurley #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/cB7gl2kx2E — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) December 13, 2024

Of course he’s here for the sandwich content!

Especially bacon content pic.twitter.com/A3nGUGgHUX — Stuart Hemingway #YNWA#ProEU#JFT97 (@stu_hem) December 13, 2024

10 years in the making, that. And imagine his relief that that he’s finally – finally! – got to pass the baton marked ‘ritual sandwich humiliation’ to a fellow MP.

But his bacon sandwich was toasted! The bread was not moist! — ModSocDem (@mod_soc_dem) December 13, 2024

Ed Miliband: “I’m here for the sandwich content” https://t.co/wYV4Ice32U — Amanda Akass (@amandaakass) December 13, 2024

At least Ed Miliband is here to provide us with some top-notch sandwich content. — Garfield JP (@GarfieldUtd_) December 13, 2024

And finally, one more time for the people at the very back.

Ed Miliband offers Kemi Badenoch a bacon sandwich. pic.twitter.com/kbZQk2eFGJ — LBC (@LBC) December 13, 2024

We prefer a toastie if we’re being totally honest, but revenge is definitely best served cold.

