People loved Ed Miliband’s response to the Kemi Badenoch sandwich story and it’s been 10 years in the making

John Plunkett. Updated December 13th, 2024

As you will probably know by now, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has been tackling the big issues by talking about what she has for lunch (it’s for ‘wimps’) and suggesting sandwiches aren’t real food (plot twist – they are).

We’ve rounded up all our favourite responses here, but there was one in particular that caught our attention.

It was energy secretary Ed Miliband who was asked about it on Sky News and his response was A++.

Of course he’s here for the sandwich content!

10 years in the making, that. And imagine his relief that that he’s finally – finally! – got to pass the baton marked ‘ritual sandwich humiliation’ to a fellow MP.

 

And finally, one more time for the people at the very back.

We prefer a toastie if we’re being totally honest, but revenge is definitely best served cold.

