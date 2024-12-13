This guy shared the ‘uncomfortable truths’ about the differences between the UK and US – 21 culture clash responses

Life the UK US

Few topics get people as riled up as discussing the differences between UK and US culture – especially when it comes to business and working.

Scottish-born copywriter Thomas Hornall recently spent time working in the US, and shared some opinions on Twitter/X about the big differences he noticed between American and British business culture. And it’s fair to say the UK side of the equation didn’t come out too well from the comparison.

I’m British. I recently spent 10 days in the USA for business. And discovered the ocean between us isn’t water. It’s mindset. 7 uncomfortable truths about US v UK culture: pic.twitter.com/ZsVK1PAxKi — Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) December 10, 2024

2) Belief In Possibility Discuss big plans in America: “Why not!?” In the UK: “Why bother?” One culture expands, the other stifles. — Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) December 10, 2024

4) Learning Focus Every win shared triggered rapid-fire questions: • “What worked?”

• “How’d you do it?”

• “Can you teach me?” Americans study success. Brits suspect it. — Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) December 10, 2024

5) Risk Tolerance “Failure” in America’s proof you took a big swing and missed … this time. In the UK, it’s like a generational stain we try scrubbing off quietly behind closed doors. No wonder America scales while Britain stagnates pic.twitter.com/apQem5yACl — Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) December 10, 2024

7) Follow The Money Britain will lose nearly 10,000 millionaires this year. The US is forecast to gain nearly 4,000. Capital flows where it’s respected, not resented. — Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) December 10, 2024

Thomas concluded with:

The cost of British cynicism: • Our markets shrink while theirs grow

• Our talent leaves while theirs arrives

• Our companies stay small while theirs scale

_________________________ Parting thought from @AlanJLSmith “The next 4 years are going to be the biggest A/B split… — Thomas Hornall (@Thomashornall) December 10, 2024

Thomas’ post went mega-viral this week and provoked a range of responses. Some related to what he said:

Thoroughly enjoyed these truths brought up by @Thomashornall, having lived in the US for nearly 3 years and operating Work in both UK & FRANCE, these couldn’t be more spot on. https://t.co/pZyB5LC1I6 — Fernando’s Horses (@Fernandolaffon) December 10, 2024

Something I’ve said since I moved to the US in 2002. They’re more positive and supportive, and they get paid vastly more https://t.co/qJSOd3RXa8 — Adam Murray (@UrbanaAdam) December 10, 2024

I agree with all except salary. I don’t think Americans are generally open about that. https://t.co/w9yrWKmjkG — joyce b (@joycebyers77) December 10, 2024

Enjoyed this, but I wondered is there another list on what we Americans should learn from the Brits? — Char (@charcoalgrey304) December 10, 2024

Moved to NYC back in July after spending a lot of time here the last two years. All of your observations are accurate. There are people and places in the UK that I’ll always love, but it’s not a place for the ambitious. It hasn’t been for a long time. — Tom Firth (@tdfirth) December 11, 2024

As I’ve said before, all Americans descend from an ancestor that said, “F-it!” sold their belongings, threw caution to the wind, and started life over on the other side of the planet. The reverse is true of Europeans. Optimism and entrepreneurial spirit are in our DNA. — XDex9 (@XDex91) December 10, 2024

As someone with American family and who spent considerable time there, I agree with about 92% of this. Very astute observations. Us Brits hold ourselves back. https://t.co/pN2H9p7yjL — Michael Stephens (@MikeRStephens) December 10, 2024

Totally agree with all of this! But America would truly be great if they had pubs, roundabouts, and Greggs. — Robert Bye (@RobertJBye) December 11, 2024

While others took issue with his characterisations of both sides.

10.