Russell Brand asked if Jesus is coming back soon – and football fans especially replied as one

Russell Brand has been back it, asking philosophical questions over on Twitter/X.

This time, Brand asked:

Do you think Jesus is coming back soon? — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) December 12, 2024

And, while some other religious minded folk responded sincerely to him, others took the opportunity to take the piss. Especially given that a certain Arsenal player with the same name has been subject to transfer rumours recently.

Doubt it. Arteta prefers Havertz in that role. https://t.co/9OF66Sc6zM — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) December 13, 2024

I mean Arteta himself doesn’t even know so who does? https://t.co/HJNNHYyq8S pic.twitter.com/ALZI0Djuv3 — Joel (@joellikesthis) December 13, 2024

nah. he’s washed. should just retire or go back to Brasil. https://t.co/GiofEovc91 — Ferdinand (@agbekomefa) December 13, 2024

Dunno, missed a coupe of sitters last night. https://t.co/RGwee0bRyA — Double Canister (@double_canister) December 12, 2024

Hopefully he ain’t scored in the prem since January 20th https://t.co/FrOMM9atwP — Baker (@BbakesAFC) December 13, 2024

Unlikely, with Saka in the form he’s in. https://t.co/azQ1mdDcyB — Jacko (@Jackdoggydogg) December 12, 2024

Only when Forest win the Champions League. #NFFC https://t.co/zwzbInNHx6 — David Kirkham (@deejayquai) December 12, 2024

He played well enough on Saturday, missed a few chances but had an assist. So he’s nearly there. Did you rewatch Dispatches yet? Good programme about you a while back. — Phelim Warren (@Freewheeler12) December 13, 2024

Well I heard he popped to the shop to get milk. However, that was in 1983 and he hasn’t come back since… — Fi (@rahhead01) December 12, 2024

He just text me there, he’s on his way. He said he met Delores Heffernan in Lidl and she was chatting the hole off him for ten minutes. He’s in the taxi now. https://t.co/14pcPxqvJJ — Niecy O’Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) December 12, 2024

I’m view of Brand’s behaviour, he should be more concerned about Satan. https://t.co/AmunnBZUhv — Peter (@pmosligo) December 12, 2024

3 months in an Wussy’s bored of Christianity and whining that the Rapture’s taking forever. https://t.co/L6eIN1BbCX — SpersJR (@Frantically2) December 12, 2024

You mean the real one or a Big Lebowski spin off? pic.twitter.com/mHGJjKpIAL — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) December 12, 2024

