If anything, the misheard lyrics just add bags of Christmas spirit to this kid’s enthusiastic version of Jingle Bells
We have STV News to thank for this joyous clip of six-year-old Aylan singing Jingle Bells, back in 2019, with some interesting lyrics, which we’re reasonably convinced aren’t actual words, but we love his gusto.
Now it's time for a special Christmas song from six-year-old Aylan, who we met at Elfingrove in Glasgow last night. 🎅🎶 pic.twitter.com/9eTowqtOiO
— STV News (@STVNews) December 6, 2019
That kid is going to be a huge hit at the karaoke when he grows up – or possibly before that. Here are a few of our favourite reactions.
1.
Me on Christmas Eve whilst off my tits… https://t.co/zMnjPhp08C
— BobbyBraveheart 👉 just a memer (@BobbyBraveRL) December 9, 2019
2.
How can the wee guy look 6 and look like a 45 year old taxi driver fae Pollok at the same time? https://t.co/Xuio8hvc1q
— Brad (@BigHeed72) December 10, 2019
3.
I dont think I've ever laughed more in my life, my Christmas has been made. https://t.co/ldrZGt4O59
— Clare Marian Wootton (@MarianWootton) December 10, 2019
4.
This is quite easily the best video of 2019.
JINGLE ALL THE WAY, OLD McFARM IT IS TO RIDE IN A WAFFLE OVEN SLEIGH 🎶 https://t.co/5nZREjDkSk
— Robert Borthwick (@RFBorthwick) December 10, 2019
5.
Will never not retweet this when I see it https://t.co/iyjI4uTRnK
— Chloe Reilly (@ChloeReilly21) October 18, 2020
6.
One force sofa sleigh https://t.co/LctsZpZRZA
— Old Gregg (@conor_potter) December 11, 2019
7.
In fairness 'a waffle soaffle sleigh' is better than the original. https://t.co/WfwbH3PGIy
— Stephen A. (@CrumbsTMT) December 11, 2019
8.
Oh what fun it is to ride on a waffles open sleigh 🛷😂
On yersel wee man 😂
— Josh Magennis (@GintoSmfc) 8 December 2019
Someone ‘transcribed’ Aylan’s version – in case anyone wants to sing along.
For those of you who want to learn the lyrics to this iconic song, here you go. #gethimtonumber1 @georgieelouuxo pic.twitter.com/yOrL9uJbKp
— BECKY (@beckyhallettx) 11 December 2019
If that hasn’t got you into the Christmas spirit, there’s no hope.
READ MORE
Bec Hill’s misheard lyrics animation is creative comedy gold