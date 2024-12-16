If anything, the misheard lyrics just add bags of Christmas spirit to this kid’s enthusiastic version of Jingle Bells

Entertainment christmas

We have STV News to thank for this joyous clip of six-year-old Aylan singing Jingle Bells, back in 2019, with some interesting lyrics, which we’re reasonably convinced aren’t actual words, but we love his gusto.

Now it's time for a special Christmas song from six-year-old Aylan, who we met at Elfingrove in Glasgow last night. 🎅🎶 pic.twitter.com/9eTowqtOiO — STV News (@STVNews) December 6, 2019

That kid is going to be a huge hit at the karaoke when he grows up – or possibly before that. Here are a few of our favourite reactions.

Me on Christmas Eve whilst off my tits… https://t.co/zMnjPhp08C — BobbyBraveheart 👉 just a memer (@BobbyBraveRL) December 9, 2019

How can the wee guy look 6 and look like a 45 year old taxi driver fae Pollok at the same time? https://t.co/Xuio8hvc1q — Brad (@BigHeed72) December 10, 2019

I dont think I've ever laughed more in my life, my Christmas has been made. https://t.co/ldrZGt4O59 — Clare Marian Wootton (@MarianWootton) December 10, 2019

This is quite easily the best video of 2019. JINGLE ALL THE WAY, OLD McFARM IT IS TO RIDE IN A WAFFLE OVEN SLEIGH 🎶 https://t.co/5nZREjDkSk — Robert Borthwick (@RFBorthwick) December 10, 2019

Will never not retweet this when I see it https://t.co/iyjI4uTRnK — Chloe Reilly (@ChloeReilly21) October 18, 2020

One force sofa sleigh https://t.co/LctsZpZRZA — Old Gregg (@conor_potter) December 11, 2019

In fairness 'a waffle soaffle sleigh' is better than the original. https://t.co/WfwbH3PGIy — Stephen A. (@CrumbsTMT) December 11, 2019

Oh what fun it is to ride on a waffles open sleigh 🛷😂 On yersel wee man 😂 — Josh Magennis (@GintoSmfc) 8 December 2019

Someone ‘transcribed’ Aylan’s version – in case anyone wants to sing along.

For those of you who want to learn the lyrics to this iconic song, here you go. #gethimtonumber1 @georgieelouuxo pic.twitter.com/yOrL9uJbKp — BECKY (@beckyhallettx) 11 December 2019

If that hasn’t got you into the Christmas spirit, there’s no hope.

