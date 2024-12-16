Entertainment christmas

If anything, the misheard lyrics just add bags of Christmas spirit to this kid’s enthusiastic version of Jingle Bells

Poke Staff. Updated December 16th, 2024

We have STV News to thank for this joyous clip of six-year-old Aylan singing Jingle Bells, back in 2019, with some interesting lyrics, which we’re reasonably convinced aren’t actual words, but we love his gusto.

That kid is going to be a huge hit at the karaoke when he grows up – or possibly before that. Here are a few of our favourite reactions.

Someone ‘transcribed’ Aylan’s version – in case anyone wants to sing along.

Dashing froo the snore In a worfe ors orfan sleh All the hills we gor Laffin all the weey НА НА НА Store kids to be up Santa comin down To give you prehehesents Every singled year HAIR Jingle Bells Jingle Bells Jingle all the weey Old Mcfarther duth to ride In a worfe ors orfan sleh HAIR Jingle Bells Jingle Bells Jingle all the weey Old Mcfarther des to ride with a Worfe ors orfan slehhhhhhhhhh

If that hasn’t got you into the Christmas spirit, there’s no hope.

Source STV News Image Pexels