Simply 25 festive funnies to get you into the mood for merriment

Twitter christmas jokes

Some things are just Christmassy. Mince pies, for instance, and dates. Silly jumpers, The Sound of Music, and Morecambe and Wise are absolutely festive, and they help us get into the mood for all the merriment.

On Twitter/X, people have been getting into the spirit by sharing jokes – many of them poking gentle fun at the traditions of the time of year.

We’ve picked 25 of the best we’ve seen so far. Grab a mince pie and whatever beverage goes with that, and enjoy.

1.

“Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet.” The horse: pic.twitter.com/G1Srlp05Kf — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) December 11, 2024

2.

"Wanna come back to mine and see my collection of festive Pringles tins?" pic.twitter.com/prXDqvZ7yR — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) December 13, 2024

3.

STEP 1: Kids decorate gingerbread house.

STEP 2: Kids leave gingerbread house unattended.

STEP 3: Enter dog. — nika (@nikalamity) December 12, 2024

4.

BREAKING: Chances of a Silent Night this Christmas are increasingly unlikely pic.twitter.com/mIvo5gaGgS — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) December 16, 2024

5.

I've been warning about this. It is an extreme breach to national security. Like a lot of politicians and former politicians, I keep classified documents in my bathroom. Friday morning, the elf toy reappeared for the first time this year, it was reading classified docs. pic.twitter.com/xncMb2R0aD — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) December 9, 2024

6.

Think you’re chill and laid back? Try untangling some Christmas lights. — Kristen (@Kica333) December 15, 2024

7.

Santa hasn't brought any presents since I moved out of my parents' house. What a dick. — Matty (@bestestname) December 12, 2024

8.

Why don’t we have Christmas in the summer when there’s less chance of your 8ft inflatable snowman blowing down the street and bursting on number 32’s giant holly bush? — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) December 8, 2024

9.

Beginning to regret buying a pack of Russell Brand themed Christmas cards. pic.twitter.com/XKui3pPehJ — Julian Dutton (@JulianDutton1) December 11, 2024

10.

ME: “How can anyone hate Santa?!” DATE: “I don't think you understand the word claustrophobic.” — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) December 10, 2024

11.

Got my mate for secret Santa (guy who spends all his time grooming his beard, drinking whisky, oiling his beard, drinking beer, combing his beard, drinking coffee, and wearing novelty Star Wars clothing) and I'm stumped — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) December 11, 2024

12.