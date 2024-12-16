Twitter christmas jokes

Simply 25 festive funnies to get you into the mood for merriment

Poke Staff. Updated December 16th, 2024

Some things are just Christmassy. Mince pies, for instance, and dates. Silly jumpers, The Sound of Music, and Morecambe and Wise are absolutely festive, and they help us get into the mood for all the merriment.

On Twitter/X, people have been getting into the spirit by sharing jokes – many of them poking gentle fun at the traditions of the time of year.

We’ve picked 25 of the best we’ve seen so far. Grab a mince pie and whatever beverage goes with that, and enjoy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

