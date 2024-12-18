Kim Kardashian’s musical Christmas tradition was good, but the comedy ‘tribute’ was so much better

Entertainment christmas parody

While there are Christmas traditions that are shared by many who celebrate it, such as hanging out stockings, pulling crackers or fighting with relatives, most families probably have something particular to themselves.

Comedian Robyn Schall shared this video of her own – adapted – version of something Kim Kardashian does for her family at Christmas, and we think it’s an improvement.

TikTok users loved it, viewing it 1.5 million times in three days and leaving comments like these –

This suggestion sounded good to us.

It’s not the first time Robyn has nailed her Kim Kardashian tribute. Check this out.

If Kim ever needs a stunt double …

