Kim Kardashian’s musical Christmas tradition was good, but the comedy ‘tribute’ was so much better

Poke Staff. Updated December 18th, 2024

While there are Christmas traditions that are shared by many who celebrate it, such as hanging out stockings, pulling crackers or fighting with relatives, most families probably have something particular to themselves.

Comedian Robyn Schall shared this video of her own – adapted – version of something Kim Kardashian does for her family at Christmas, and we think it’s an improvement.

I see a new side hustle in my future!! ##humor ##comedy ##fypシ ##viral ##kardashians ##holidaycountdown ##holiday ##pranks

TikTok users loved it, viewing it 1.5 million times in three days and leaving comments like these –

Just like Kim. Nailed it.

I'll borrow my nephew's recorder and be by at about 5 am

Okay the entire thing was funny, but I lost it at

Sibling love is the most beautiful

The fact that he thought someone had broken in to sing to him

This suggestion sounded good to us.

Tomorrow, do Adam Sandler's Chanukah song

It’s not the first time Robyn has nailed her Kim Kardashian tribute. Check this out.

It’s called fashion… look it up! ##humor ##comedy ##fashion ##metgala ##kimkardashian ##fypシ ##kimmetgala

If Kim ever needs a stunt double …

