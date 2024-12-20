Martin Lewis’s takedown of this ‘troll’ came gift-wrapped with a bow on top (but was it all it seems?)

Celebrity comebacks Martin lewis

We’ve always had time for Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis and now we’ve got a few minutes more after this fabulous value for money comeback went viral this week.

It all began after Lewis shared the news that many mortgage owners weren’t hoping for after the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged.

NEWS: Bank of England holds base rates at 4.75%. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) December 19, 2024

And it caught the eye of @tinscognito__ who was keen to share their own take on it.

Very good. In the 80s interest rates were at 13+% and no one complained. We all got on with life. And kids said please and thank you. — Y (@tinscognito__) December 19, 2024

While many of us might have satisfied with an eye roll and moved on, not the Money Saving Expert, who took time out to put the troll in their place, and it came gift wrapped with a bow on top.

For me, that’s a false comparison. In the 1980s a typical house price was around 3x annual salary, now it’s over 6x (and over 10x in some parts of the country). It is clearly more difficult for first timers to buy, evidenced by the fact the average age of first ownership has… https://t.co/wJQzI1L4rO — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) December 19, 2024

And here is his response in full.

‘For me, that’s a false comparison. In the 1980s a typical house price was around 3x annual salary, now its over 6x (and over 10x in some parts of the country). It is clearly more difficult for first timers to buy, evidenced by the fact the average age of first ownership has risen substantially. ‘What matters most to people is what’s changing. If you buy a house on 2% interest rate and it rises to 6% that’s a big hit. Buy at 10% and its stay at 10% and your budgeting works. ‘In the last few months worst of all we’ve see fixed rate mortgages rise, while fixed rate savings fall. So the margins are getting bigger.’

All hail Martin Lewis, although it has to be said there was more than one person who thought they weren’t being entirely serious.

Got the impression they were joking. — Josh ✪ (@JoshuUghh) December 19, 2024

Either way …

Oh now it is a merry Christmas https://t.co/yFeNn95lfY — Mathew (@mathewclarke) December 19, 2024

And there was no shortage of people who still weren’t buying it.

There’s a big difference in paying off a mortgage running under 4% for most of the term and one of 13/15% for twenty years. Gauging it on house price alone doesn’t sum up its total cost. — DoctorBohemiangirl (@Bohemiangirl) December 19, 2024

… and Lewis had time for them too.

You’d pay just under double on a 25 year term mortgage at 13% compared to 5%. Yet most mortgages werent 13% for 25 years, rates dropped substantially. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) December 19, 2024

