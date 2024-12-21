A biology teacher had the perfect takedown of a raw milk advocate – and he didn’t even have to speak

Science conspiracy theories

A TikTokker named Sara Jean – get.holistic – came face to face with an actual scientist, @_biology_teacher, who listened to her hot take on raw milk with increasing alarm.

Happily, he found the perfect way to quantify that alarm.

Watch what happened.

Well said, that biology teacher – without even saying anything.

The TikTok crowd were right behind him.

1.

People who believe her can’t read your graph.

Ryan

2.

I’m a Dairy Farmer. This is terrifying.

AC

3.

My facial expression when I saw LITERAL MILK CHUNKS FALLING TO THE GLASS…

LAURA

4.

Louis Pasteur is probably just staring in the afterlife at this!

Intuitive mage

5.

We used to drink raw milk in the past you know back when our life expectancy was 36 years old.

CelticCamper88

6.

Shhhh shhhhh shhhh let them figure it out the olddddd fashion way.

Glow

7.

My breastmilk lasts like 48 hours in the fridge before it has to be thrown out. Just saying.

KateMawsy

8.

You need a bigger board.

Thrifts by Chechi

9.

Is TB gut healthy?

The Shenanigans

10.

I feel like we’ve gone through this a couple centuries ago when people linked drinking raw milk to the reason why botulism was super common.

Maq McPherson

11.

It’s living cause it’s chock full of live Listeria bacteria so I guess she’s kinda right.

StetsonMcAdams2

Because there’s always one, a member of the Bunch-o-numbers clan objected.

You shouldn’t be in a classroom.

Once again, he had the perfect response.

