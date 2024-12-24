Chris McCausland and Lee Mack make a wonderful double act and this 90 seconds from the Baftas is an absolute treat

Celebrity baftas Chris McCausland funny

It’s been comedian Chris McCausland’s year after he triumphed on Strictly Come Dancing and he stars alongside Lee Mack in a new Sky festive special, Bad Tidings.

And we mention him not just because he’s blooming brilliant, but because the pair of them make for quite the double act, as this 90 seconds from the Baftas will remind anyone who didn’t see it (or even if they did!).

It’s just gone viral again on Twitter and it’s a proper treat.

Still possibly the best presenter duo at the BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/mHYV6fdZGd — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) December 24, 2024

It’s from 2022, just in case you’re wondering. Glittering stuff.

That was a great duo — Cody Morgan (@morgan19329) December 24, 2024

“Let’s take a look” took me out — Cardano ₳colyte (@CardanoAcolyte) December 24, 2024

So good!!! — BuzzBee II (@2Buzzbee) December 24, 2024

READ MORE

Stephen Merchant shared a ‘reminder of when we gave you what you wanted for Christmas’ and it got the entire country emotional all over again

Source @InternetH0F