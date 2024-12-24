Celebrity baftas Chris McCausland funny

Chris McCausland and Lee Mack make a wonderful double act and this 90 seconds from the Baftas is an absolute treat

Poke Staff. Updated December 24th, 2024

It’s been comedian Chris McCausland’s year after he triumphed on Strictly Come Dancing and he stars alongside Lee Mack in a new Sky festive special, Bad Tidings.

And we mention him not just because he’s blooming brilliant, but because the pair of them make for quite the double act, as this 90 seconds from the Baftas will remind anyone who didn’t see it (or even if they did!).

It’s just gone viral again on Twitter and it’s a proper treat.

It’s from 2022, just in case you’re wondering. Glittering stuff.

READ MORE

Stephen Merchant shared a ‘reminder of when we gave you what you wanted for Christmas’ and it got the entire country emotional all over again

Source @InternetH0F