This rioter’s just been jailed and it sent this video viral again and of course it did

An especially familiar rioter has been jailed for two years and six months after pleading guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to violent disorder.

Familiar because Brian Spencer was the guy who was memorably hit in the crotch – and head – by bricks during a video filmed during the Southport riots.

And did it send the video viral all over again? Of course it did.

This genius has just been sentenced to two years and six months. As though he hadn’t already given us enough laughs. https://t.co/M46CSJgJtL — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) December 23, 2024

Double oof.

Brian Spencer, who was hit on the head and square in the plums by rocks thrown by fellow rioters, has been sent to prison for 2.5 years today. He plead guilty to violent disorder and racially-aggravated harassment. In a really high pitched voice.https://t.co/ifiRMMCSHu — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) December 23, 2024

the brick in the nuts guy just got sentenced to two and half years in prison which makes this even funnier https://t.co/K54A5i9E39 — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) December 23, 2024

We are surely all this person.

I shouldn’t laugh. But it’s one of the funniest videos I’ve seen — Paul Eaton (@merseyseadog) December 23, 2024

