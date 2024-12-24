Videos riots

This rioter’s just been jailed and it sent this video viral again and of course it did

Poke Staff. Updated December 24th, 2024

An especially familiar rioter has been jailed for two years and six months after pleading guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to violent disorder.

Familiar because Brian Spencer was the guy who was memorably hit in the crotch – and head – by bricks during a video filmed during the Southport riots.

And did it send the video viral all over again? Of course it did.

Double oof.

We are surely all this person.

Source @TomLatchem H/T @Parody_PM