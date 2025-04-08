This brilliant no-holds-barred takedown of a misogynist never gets old

Entertainment TikTok

There’s a good chance you’re already familiar with stand-up comedian Gary Meikle, who went massively viral with a very funny rant about his daughter’s eyebrows, back in 2019.

In case you missed it, here it is.

In 2024, self-styled masculine man @dphallahan – who posts advice videos explaining how women can find and keep their masculine men – explains why women shouldn’t be ‘masculine’. No, really. He’s being serious.

We won’t make you sit through the full original, but you’re going to want to hear what Gary had to say about it.

That sound you heard was the internet’s roar of approval.

Thank you Gary on behalf of all us “masculine woman” which is 99% of us Scots woman No-one messes with us.

sallyblyth

The other week a man wouldn’t leave me alone, so I picked him up, carried him across the pub and said ‘Stay’. I wonder if this is what he means?

steph

Been with my partner 23yrs and I’ve watched her become a powerhouse of a woman in every sense. Her previous partner was like dollar store Gandalf there and stifled any growth. She’s amazing.

NotRonnie

It was such a good takedown, it was almost inevitable that it would find its way to Twitter, prompting no end of love over there..

1.

Love Gary Miekle. Great comedian. Raised his daughter as a single dad from age 15. Can definitely show some Tate-bro types a lesson or two — Clare Heath-McIvor (@clare_mcivor) April 24, 2024

2.

Is it just me or does the first bloke look like he'd be taking up all the shelf space in the bathroom with his various grooming products? — Paul M. NSW. The Zombie State. (@QuollTracks) April 25, 2024

3.

Misogyny quashed by a brilliant Scotsman. Love this soooo much. https://t.co/LjBOeg30Ik — @Mark's Little World (@markinhamilton2) April 25, 2024

4.

Make this guy president or prime minister of somewhere! — Brad (@JustBrowsingTx) April 25, 2024

5.

He’s spot on, and he makes his spot on point in a delightful accent – love it! — Rhys Parton (@RhysParton) April 25, 2024

6.

That's freaking brilliant and so well said. "I'll call for backup, what's your sister's number?", gold. — PJ (@Philosophical46) April 25, 2024

We’ll head back to TikTok for a final comment.

Getting destroyed in Scottish accent counts as double damage for me.

Rayssamonroy

READ MORE

Andrew Tate had one of his misogynistic brain farts again, and got owned into the next decade

Source Gary Meikle H/T Moistened Tart Image Screengrab