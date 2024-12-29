Celebrity ricky gervais Stewart Lee

Stewart Lee’s been trolling Ricky Gervais and his magnificent takedown of Afterlife will never be bettered

Poke Staff. Updated December 29th, 2024

Stewart Lee, as no-one anywhere needs reminding, is not Ricky Gervais’s number one fan.

We say this after the comedian (Lee, not Gervais) went viral again after he took aim at Gervais in this Prospect magazine interview.

You can read the whole interview here (it’s from a month or two back, it turns out).

And while it raised the hackles of Gervais fans everywhere, like this person.

And this person.

It also got us thinking about the great man’s takedown of Gervais’s Netflix comedy Afterlife, talking to Rob Brydon on his podcast, and it will never not make our day better.

Magnificent.

