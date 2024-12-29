Stewart Lee’s been trolling Ricky Gervais and his magnificent takedown of Afterlife will never be bettered

Celebrity ricky gervais Stewart Lee

Stewart Lee, as no-one anywhere needs reminding, is not Ricky Gervais’s number one fan.

We say this after the comedian (Lee, not Gervais) went viral again after he took aim at Gervais in this Prospect magazine interview.

“Ricky Gervais would love to be properly ‘cancelled’, I think, but he doesn’t seem able to say anything actually controversial enough to be as controversial as he’d like to be,” says comedian Stewart Lee.https://t.co/qqnYsYsPRi — Prospect (@prospect_uk) December 28, 2024

You can read the whole interview here (it’s from a month or two back, it turns out).

And while it raised the hackles of Gervais fans everywhere, like this person.

My GOD, will Stewart Lee genuinely never stop bitching about successful comedians? It's like it's his full time job now. https://t.co/ftA3gNAiKZ — Jo – Time for Tea (@joslyoung) December 28, 2024

And this person.

Find someone who obsesses over you the way Stewart Lee obsesses over Ricky Gervais. https://t.co/wU4FcaGc3A — Tony McDonough (@tonymc39) December 28, 2024

It also got us thinking about the great man’s takedown of Gervais’s Netflix comedy Afterlife, talking to Rob Brydon on his podcast, and it will never not make our day better.

“I think it’s one of the worst things to ever be made by a human.” Stewart Lee doesn’t hold back on his feelings about Gervais’ work pic.twitter.com/z4PEYNDOEA — Garry McC (@TheGMcConnachie) August 23, 2024

Magnificent.

It sounds like he’s just taking the piss — Sif (@PutThatDownSif) August 23, 2024

Nah, he genuinely doesn't like Gervais. In that same chat, he calls him an "intolerant bully" and he's previously criticised his stand-up style — Garry McC (@TheGMcConnachie) August 23, 2024

READ MORE

Andrew Neil bemoaned Gladiator 2 going super-woke and ended up schooled into next year

H/T @prospect_uk Source @TheGMcConnachie