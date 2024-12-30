The only good thing about the Gregg Wallace saga was that it sent this hilarious Sean Lock clip viral and it’s simply perfect

Celebrity Gregg Wallace Sean Lock

A year that began with Gregg Wallace presenting MasterChef ends with, well, Gregg Wallace not presenting MasterChef, after a whole host of misconduct allegations were made against him (claims that he denies).

Wallace didn’t exactly help himself, obviously, when he suggested the allegations were coming from ‘middle class women of a certain age’ (for which he later apologised).

The saga sent no end of clips viral, including this exchange from the show with comedian Katy Brand which actually went out on air.

This is not AI The BBC really did broadcast Gregg Wallace saying this pic.twitter.com/neEBOXrIw1 — Andrew McBride (@andrewmcb) November 28, 2024

Extraordinary scenes.

But it’s another clip that brings us back to the topic, not featuring Wallace but very much about him, when the late, great Sean Lock was moved to talk about him on Eight out of 10 Cats.

And it’s a minute and a bit supremely well spent.

We knew Gregg Wallace was an arse when we learned he tried to put his spoon in Sean Lock’s pudding. RIP Sean. pic.twitter.com/5V8PYOS5X2 — Ali Bross (@alistairbrs) November 29, 2024

Nailed it.

Sean lock is such a massive loss. Just one of those people who had that funny bone, also a lovely man too. Massive loss to British culture. https://t.co/rSyjdaYfnF — ☭ (@WhateverUSayM8) November 29, 2024

Sean Lock never missed — Craig (@CraigDHoare) November 29, 2024

Sean Lock, what an absolute legend and taken from us

far too soon. RIP, your likes will never be seen again. — Scotty Bhoy (@ScottyBun67) November 30, 2024

