The only good thing about the Gregg Wallace saga was that it sent this hilarious Sean Lock clip viral and it’s simply perfect

Poke Staff. Updated December 30th, 2024

A year that began with Gregg Wallace presenting MasterChef ends with, well, Gregg Wallace not presenting MasterChef, after a whole host of misconduct allegations were made against him (claims that he denies).

Wallace didn’t exactly help himself, obviously, when he suggested the allegations were coming from ‘middle class women of a certain age’ (for which he later apologised).

The saga sent no end of clips viral, including this exchange from the show with comedian Katy Brand which actually went out on air.

Extraordinary scenes.

But it’s another clip that brings us back to the topic, not featuring Wallace but very much about him, when the late, great Sean Lock was moved to talk about him on Eight out of 10 Cats.

And it’s a minute and a bit supremely well spent.

Nailed it.

