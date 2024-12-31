A Guardian columnist said one album sums up the UK, and the internet did its thing – 16 top suggestions
Guardian columnist John Harris, whose ballpark is music and politics, has been waxing lyrical about the Leeds-based group English Teacher, who won this year’s Mercury Music Prize for their album This Could Be Texas.
I travelled up and down the UK this year. One album sums up what I saw | John Harris
— The Guardian (@theguardian.com) December 22, 2024 at 12:30 PM
He felt their songs thoroughly conveyed the state of Britain right now, but Bluesky users decided to post the albums he might have meant – in a very tongue-in-cheek fashion, of course.
1.
— Angus Main (@angusmain.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:33 PM
2.
— Gary Brannan (@garybrannan.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:30 PM
3.
Ah, the memories…
— Tennessee Von Sydow (@nicksterj.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:54 PM
4.
— Stuart Millard (@franticplanet.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:19 PM
5.
— Graham (@grahamofthedead.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:29 PM
6.
— Andy Parmo (@andyparmo.co.uk) December 30, 2024 at 9:39 PM
7.
— David Snow (@davidsnow.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:15 PM
8.
— James Loxley (@oldnorthroad.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 9:57 PM
9.
— Russty Russ (@russtyruss.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:13 PM
10.
— Russell Parker (@pussellrarker.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:59 PM
11.
— Andrew Coleman Francis (@andrewcfrancis.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:02 PM
12.
— Billy OceanGate (@stitzch.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:44 PM
13.
— bleary (@bleary.off-the-records.com) December 30, 2024 at 10:10 PM
14.
— Bantership Potemkin (@bonesdrawstuff.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:23 PM
15.
— Chris PG | PapaGlitch (@papaglitch.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 11:12 PM
16.
— Neil Norman And His Cosmic Orchestra (@fubsyshabaroon.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:00 PM
For anyone not familiar with English Teacher, this might be a good time to remedy that.
Have to give thanks where its due; the article made me look for the album to listen to, and it was worth the effort:
www.youtube.com/playlist?lis…
— James Ryan (@jamesryan.bsky.social) December 22, 2024 at 5:03 PM
Image @grahamofthedead