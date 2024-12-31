Entertainment funny

A Guardian columnist said one album sums up the UK, and the internet did its thing – 16 top suggestions

Poke Staff. Updated December 31st, 2024

Guardian columnist John Harris, whose ballpark is music and politics, has been waxing lyrical about the Leeds-based group English Teacher, who won this year’s Mercury Music Prize for their album This Could Be Texas.

[image or embed]

— The Guardian (@theguardian.com) December 22, 2024 at 12:30 PM

He felt their songs thoroughly conveyed the state of Britain right now, but Bluesky users decided to post the albums he might have meant – in a very tongue-in-cheek fashion, of course.

1.

[image or embed]

— Angus Main (@angusmain.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:33 PM

2.

[image or embed]

— Gary Brannan (@garybrannan.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:30 PM

3.

Ah, the memories…

[image or embed]

— Tennessee Von Sydow (@nicksterj.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:54 PM

4.

[image or embed]

— Stuart Millard (@franticplanet.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:19 PM

5.

[image or embed]

— Graham (@grahamofthedead.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:29 PM

6.

[image or embed]

— Andy Parmo (@andyparmo.co.uk) December 30, 2024 at 9:39 PM

7.

[image or embed]

— David Snow (@davidsnow.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:15 PM

8.

[image or embed]

— James Loxley (@oldnorthroad.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 9:57 PM

9.

[image or embed]

— Russty Russ (@russtyruss.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:13 PM

10.

[image or embed]

— Russell Parker (@pussellrarker.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:59 PM

11.

[image or embed]

— Andrew Coleman Francis (@andrewcfrancis.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:02 PM

12.

[image or embed]

— Billy OceanGate (@stitzch.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:44 PM

13.

[image or embed]

— bleary (@bleary.off-the-records.com) December 30, 2024 at 10:10 PM

14.

[image or embed]

— Bantership Potemkin (@bonesdrawstuff.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:23 PM

15.

[image or embed]

— Chris PG | PapaGlitch (@papaglitch.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 11:12 PM

16.

[image or embed]

— Neil Norman And His Cosmic Orchestra (@fubsyshabaroon.bsky.social) December 30, 2024 at 10:00 PM

For anyone not familiar with English Teacher, this might be a good time to remedy that.

Have to give thanks where its due; the article made me look for the album to listen to, and it was worth the effort:

www.youtube.com/playlist?lis…

[image or embed]

— James Ryan (@jamesryan.bsky.social) December 22, 2024 at 5:03 PM

