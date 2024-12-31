Entertainment Harry Hill tv burp

This classic clip from Harry Hill’s TV Burp is 53 seconds to get your New Year off to the funniest start

John Plunkett. Updated December 31st, 2024

Here’s a little treat for anyone who still misses the magnificent Harry Hill’s TV Burp on ITV (so all of us, then).

It’s 12 years now since the show ended, although that hasn’t stopped people asking the great man when it’s coming back.

And this is why, a fabulous 53 seconds which went viral again and is the perfect way to get your New Year off to the funniest start.

We miss you, TV Burp. And so do these people …

https://twitter.com/michaelglasper/status/1678849261079805952?s=20

This isn’t it, but it still made us smile.

In short …

Source Twitter @JamesAHogg2