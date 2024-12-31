This classic clip from Harry Hill’s TV Burp is 53 seconds to get your New Year off to the funniest start

Entertainment Harry Hill tv burp

Here’s a little treat for anyone who still misses the magnificent Harry Hill’s TV Burp on ITV (so all of us, then).

It’s 12 years now since the show ended, although that hasn’t stopped people asking the great man when it’s coming back.

And this is why, a fabulous 53 seconds which went viral again and is the perfect way to get your New Year off to the funniest start.

It takes but 52 seconds to make Monday morning manageable. This is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/6VjGw1acSM — James Hogg 🖋 (@JamesAHogg2) July 10, 2023

We miss you, TV Burp. And so do these people …

https://twitter.com/michaelglasper/status/1678849261079805952?s=20

For a TV review programme I could watch it, having watched little of the original material, still understand the joke and laugh really, really hard. That takes such skill. Great series, great comic. — Toddington_Matt (@HXValley) July 11, 2023

Comedy that could be enjoyed by the widest audience whilst being original and not talking down to people. Not sure there has been anything that did that so well since the time of Morecambe and Wise. — Robert Emery (@robertemeryx) July 11, 2023

My humour in a nutshell. TV Burp was the best. Probably because the jokes I understood and didn't go over my head 😂😂 https://t.co/bcD6aDU79N — Jamie (@DozsyD) July 11, 2023

Date TV. Unmissable. Me and my dad used to cry watching it. — Christian Cawley 🏵 (@ChristianCawley) July 11, 2023

Honestly, was this the greatest TV show ever to air? https://t.co/3MTEczULn5 — James McRae (@jockyblue82) July 10, 2023

Went to see it being filmed a couple of times at Teddington Studios – when they needed to re-record a section he’d tell a great joke so there was laughter at the beginning for continuity – so skilled — Sam Weir (@SamWeirHE) July 11, 2023

I once saw a bit when they'd stitched a load of accidents from Casualty together to make them look like a massive chain reaction and it was probably the most I've ever laughed at something on television https://t.co/LfEwLZXzD4 — Mathew (@mathewclarke) July 12, 2023

This isn’t it, but it still made us smile.

In short …

I miss TV Burp so much. — Flups (@TheRealFlups) July 10, 2023

