This hilariously brutal darts chant totally hits the bullseye (and you don’t have to be a darts fan to appreciate it)

John Plunkett. Updated December 31st, 2024

The world darts championship is warming up nicely with teenage sensation Luke Littler through to the quarter finals on New Year’s Day.

But amazing to watch as he is, Littler is not the reason we’re here. It’s fellow quarter finalist Callan Rydz, who was subject to an especially inventive – and brutal – chant by the crowd at Ally Palace.

And in the unlikely event that’s not already clear …

Ooof.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

And this spot will make sense for older readers only …

Here’s what Rydz had to say about it later.

‘I’ll not cry about it. I’ve had worse off loads of people back home, my best friends, they take the mick out of it all the time, you know.

‘Listen, the crowd won me that game, I didn’t win it. Averaging 97 in the end and I felt like I struggled, it shows I’m in a good stead moving forward.’

Good luck in the quarter finals!

Source @anonymous_darts