This hilariously brutal darts chant totally hits the bullseye (and you don’t have to be a darts fan to appreciate it)

The world darts championship is warming up nicely with teenage sensation Luke Littler through to the quarter finals on New Year’s Day.

But amazing to watch as he is, Littler is not the reason we’re here. It’s fellow quarter finalist Callan Rydz, who was subject to an especially inventive – and brutal – chant by the crowd at Ally Palace.

One of the greatest darts chants of all time pic.twitter.com/8a6hzHXJyn https://t.co/ndc2AyEMfi — DartsAnonymous (@anonymous_darts) December 30, 2024

And in the unlikely event that’s not already clear …

The Ally Pally crowd are chanting “He’s got shit hair but we don’t care, Callan Callan Rydz” — DartsAnonymous (@anonymous_darts) December 30, 2024

Ooof.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

He smiled while going up to take his throw when he heard the chant, brilliant — Food Fusion Nutrition (@foodfusion2015) December 30, 2024

Belter sinks a 180 mid tune https://t.co/n8WLBP2i9X — Mossy (@BigMoss88) December 30, 2024

Belter. And it’s a different chant to the usual shite at every session — Joel Wood (@JBW_) December 30, 2024

Absolutely brilliant shout from probably the only surviving proper fans sporting occasion. I fucking love the darts over Christmas https://t.co/z3kUhb7L3Y — Paul Griffiths (@Paulgriff41) December 30, 2024

Ach – it could be worse pic.twitter.com/ZeAesfa27N — Adam Omeish (@adamomeish90) December 30, 2024

And this spot will make sense for older readers only …

Original john Lowe song — Lee kelman (@kelman2627) December 30, 2024

Haha yes!! Was waiting for this reference — DartsAnonymous (@anonymous_darts) December 30, 2024

Here’s what Rydz had to say about it later.

‘I’ll not cry about it. I’ve had worse off loads of people back home, my best friends, they take the mick out of it all the time, you know. ‘Listen, the crowd won me that game, I didn’t win it. Averaging 97 in the end and I felt like I struggled, it shows I’m in a good stead moving forward.’

Good luck in the quarter finals!

