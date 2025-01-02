Videos Japan public transport

2025’s ‘best moment so far’ shows how Japan is leaving the rest of us behind

Bruno Cooke. Updated January 2nd, 2025

Ah, Japan.

Land of volcanoes, where it’s good manners to slurp your noodles, the traditional New Year’s Eve meal is Kentucky Fried Chicken, anti-ninja floors are a necessity, and the trains are so fast you can literally blink and miss them.

Which, actually, is barely an exaggeration, as this video, dubbed the best moment of 2025 (so far), illustrates…

Naturally, the video has leaped into Internet Sensation territory, and prompted netizens to draw comparisons between Japan and the rest of the world.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Of course, the references to Internet phenomenon Francis Bourgeois have been forthcoming. Britain’s favourite trainspotter is yet to break his silence on the Maglev bullet train. Representatives have been contacted (they have not).

Can you see the resemblance? Because we certainly can…

Quite rightly, a number of social media users have pointed out that Japan isn’t alone in its position at the front of the pack of technological-meets-public-transportational innovation.

Stiff competition from China, where bullet trains have been zipping along the coast ‘twixt Beijing and Shanghai for many years, and maintaining an average speed of nearly 300km/h for several.

But hey, at least we have a few miles of HS2, and an Elizabeth Line that’s purple. Things aren’t all bad, right?

Right…?

Fancy another? This baffled husband’s attempt to identify a mysterious item of laundry has gone wildly viral

Source: Twitter/X Image Screengrab