Ah, Japan.

Land of volcanoes, where it’s good manners to slurp your noodles, the traditional New Year’s Eve meal is Kentucky Fried Chicken, anti-ninja floors are a necessity, and the trains are so fast you can literally blink and miss them.

Which, actually, is barely an exaggeration, as this video, dubbed the best moment of 2025 (so far), illustrates…

People reacting to the new Japanese Maglev bullet train passing right by them during a test run. pic.twitter.com/cCpPu6Rjto — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) December 31, 2024

Naturally, the video has leaped into Internet Sensation territory, and prompted netizens to draw comparisons between Japan and the rest of the world.

1.

Americans Googling — “What is 500 kilometers per hour in miles per hour?” — Eat Your Checkers (@eatyourcheckers) December 31, 2024

2.

Meanwhile in the US pic.twitter.com/R39Wcw7019 — Iñaki Longa (@InakiLonga) January 2, 2025

3.

People think United States of America is an innovative country until you see Japan…That country is decades ahead of any country on this planet. Plus, they have a classier culture — Derick Angelo (@jeazous) December 31, 2024

4.

The respect and discipline in Japan may be second to none pic.twitter.com/aBIh1rxUG4 — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) January 1, 2025

5.

Dublin – Cork in half an hour. https://t.co/d198q3am8f — Conall O Móráin (@ConallOM) January 2, 2025

6.

saw it in real life and it looks even faster than on video. if you arent looking at it when it passes, its gone before you can turn your head. not joking. seriously cool stuff https://t.co/kONKQfGZJ6 — REQUiRE ⋋✦⋌ (@require_music) January 2, 2025

7.

Makes HS2 look like a penny farthing…. https://t.co/c0n1C7rNbw — Colin Stewart (@Redlichtie241) January 1, 2025

Of course, the references to Internet phenomenon Francis Bourgeois have been forthcoming. Britain’s favourite trainspotter is yet to break his silence on the Maglev bullet train. Representatives have been contacted (they have not).

Can you see the resemblance? Because we certainly can…

That pure joy on that man pic.twitter.com/UAozfaEwXm — Bray (@Mrjaksman) January 1, 2025

Quite rightly, a number of social media users have pointed out that Japan isn’t alone in its position at the front of the pack of technological-meets-public-transportational innovation.

Stiff competition from China, where bullet trains have been zipping along the coast ‘twixt Beijing and Shanghai for many years, and maintaining an average speed of nearly 300km/h for several.

This is how smooth a train ride is in China, traveling at 340km/h pic.twitter.com/LwM07yKp85 — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) January 1, 2025

But hey, at least we have a few miles of HS2, and an Elizabeth Line that’s purple. Things aren’t all bad, right?

Right…?

Source: Twitter/X Image Screengrab