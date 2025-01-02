This Will Ferrell outtake reel from ‘Eastbound and Down’ is a truly unmissable hilarious treat

Entertainment Will Ferrell

Obviously we’re big fans of American actor and comedian Will Ferrell, with both Anchorman and Elf being stone-cold classic movies.

But we confess that we’ve never watched the US comedy series Eastbound and Down (2009 -2013), on which he was a producer and occasional cast member.

We might have to remedy that after watching this amazing blooper reel from the show in which Ferrell talks about his ‘plums’ whilst trying and failing to keep it together, along with the rest of the cast. We defy you to watch without laughing.

nobody will remember: – your salary

– how “busy you were”

– how many hours you worked people will remember: – how many times you sent them the Will Ferrell blooper reel from “Eastbound & Down” and said “watch this now” pic.twitter.com/vDiPTr0W0G — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) August 19, 2024

Thanks to Trung Phan for sharing it on Twitter. Everybody loved it.

1.

This is up there as one of the funniest bloopers of all time lol I laugh every time it pops up on the TL — G.P. (@lFoLKist) August 19, 2024

2.

This never ever gets old. This cracks me up every time I watch it — Phil G (@zero_chill_Phil) August 19, 2024

3.

"Getting all swollen, with a light blue hue…"

The best lol — lgaard (@Lgaard) August 19, 2024

4.

I am crying — Los (@Losfrom206) August 19, 2024

5.

There is not a funnier clip in the history of time I can watch it a million times and laugh harder each time — Brandon Parsons (@bparso88) August 19, 2024

6.

this is still the greatest piece of film ever created https://t.co/BLdVcRPxmC — ‍♂️Ben (@Hero_Hedge) August 20, 2024

7.

This clip will NEVER get old https://t.co/XpQSLo47Gg — Josh El (@ranchwilder86) August 19, 2024

We can’t help but be reminded of another fantastic blooper reel featuring the wonderful Reece Shearsmith in Car Share.

Source Trung Phan