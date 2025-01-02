Entertainment Will Ferrell

This Will Ferrell outtake reel from ‘Eastbound and Down’ is a truly unmissable hilarious treat

David Harris. Updated January 2nd, 2025

Obviously we’re big fans of American actor and comedian Will Ferrell, with both Anchorman and Elf being stone-cold classic movies.

But we confess that we’ve never watched the US comedy series Eastbound and Down (2009 -2013), on which he was a producer and occasional cast member.

We might have to remedy that after watching this amazing blooper reel from the show in which Ferrell talks about his ‘plums’ whilst trying and failing to keep it together, along with the rest of the cast. We defy you to watch without laughing.

Thanks to Trung Phan for sharing it on Twitter. Everybody loved it.

We can’t help but be reminded of another fantastic blooper reel featuring the wonderful Reece Shearsmith in Car Share.

