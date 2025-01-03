A woman defended landlords making a profit on rent – 23 reactions to blow the roof off the place

Life landlords

Landlords: can’t live with them, and sadly, can’t live without them, especially given the state of the housing and rental market in this country today.

When it comes to discussing landlords on social media, there usually isn’t a violin small enough to play in response. Which is something that Twitter/X user @mamasathome_ should have kept in mind when she posted this recently.

“I don’t think landlords should profit.” So if I own a home, and I allow you to rent it out so that you have a place to stay, I shouldn’t profit??? People really don’t live in reality. — Mama T (@mamasathome_) December 29, 2024

Well, sure enough, people in their thousands (presumably those renting) had thoughts on the matter.

1.

Landlords like to act as if they’re simply receiving compensation for a service when the reality is that they’re hoarding a basic need and profiting off of functional extortion – giving you an option between paying them or living on the street and pretending they’re benevolent. https://t.co/qEHa0g8IH0 — James Ray (@GoodVibePolitik) December 30, 2024

2.

Replace the word “house” with “kidney” “What do I do for a living? Oh I buy kidneys and rent them to people who can’t afford kidneys outright. They never get to own their kidney, and sometimes I jack up the rent to keep in line with market trends. And my relentless acquisition… https://t.co/sBTgHLWYVN — Freddy Quinne (@FreddyQuinne) December 29, 2024

3.

I feel like the problem is that people who have never questioned normalcy of things like this rent conversation can’t fathom a different world. Literally anything is possible. Yes that means a change and that is so okay https://t.co/dgr3rlwg42 — ✨ ✨ (@descmb) December 29, 2024

4.

Landlords should make as much from renting their houses as musicians make from Spotify streams. https://t.co/duaFzQaNEO — Matt (@brightloud) December 29, 2024

5.

Rent is Extortion for Shelter because Land is a Con to Sell Mortgages. Passive income is not an excuse to exploit your fellow humans. https://t.co/XAWvDlaylV — Joe Eurell ♿ (@JoeEurell1) January 1, 2025

6.

why do you need a house you have no intention of residing in? https://t.co/R7AbbRI3qY — izzie misses home (@venusviolets) December 31, 2024

7.

I don’t think landlords should exist period. https://t.co/wUxx1HhnBj — Loz (@LiveLaughLoz) December 29, 2024

8.

“Allow you” as if you’re doing someone a favour by charging them extortionate amounts of rent for the pleasure of being able to survive https://t.co/HUChupcfa0 — Tommy Hoare (@Tommy_Hoare) December 29, 2024

9.

I feel you but it’s getting greedy out here. Especially now since companies are seeing housing as a way to profit. — Specific Ocean (@HamBoneChiTLins) December 29, 2024

10.

Making money off what should be a human right….idk — Lestat (@brill86) December 29, 2024

11.

profit is fine but if as a landlord you’re only paying so much for that property there’s no reason for you to charge up to $900 more than what you pay. $100-300 is fine but it’s insane to profit almost a $1000 — cami (@camilaguilar_) December 29, 2024

12.

The bigger picture is that having a home is a basic human right. Capitalising off of human needs is pretty diabolical. — mrshootyheadhole (@fluffysardines) December 29, 2024



