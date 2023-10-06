A landlord called LBC to insist that tenants have ‘never had it so good’ and got the reactions you’d expect

Videos

There’s a rental crisis in the UK, both in terms of the availability of affordable properties and the difficulty of getting safe, reliable repairs and upkeep carried out – not to mention the possibility of ending up with a conspiracy theorist for a landlord.

There are good landlords out there, trying to do their best and keep prices as low as they can for tenants, but this LBC caller isn’t one of them.

“Some of these people are ordering shopping from Ocado every five days.” “I mean, they’re buying skirts for £37. Where the hell are they buying them? Dorothy Perkins?”

Full disclosure – we’re not completely sure this one wasn’t a wind-up – and it sounds like Shelagh Fogarty had her doubts, too.

Reddit users mostly took him at his word and wished him all the ill will in the world. It gets a little NSFW at times.

I hope hand on my heart this scum finds himself penniless very soon. I’d give my left nut for that.

Scummy71

Translation: I like the fact that Tories allow me to exploit vulnerable people.

smutanssmutans

“They have never had it so good under Sunak”. Well clearly not mate cause you kicked them out you fucking melon.

squidgesquadge

Lmao this fella thinks poor ppl are buying skirts for £37. Completely disconnected from reality.

epicjaffacake

How dare tenants spend money on things like McDonalds! How dare they! If they just had Asda value tinned baked beans and a slice of bread 3 times a day, and only buy yellow sticker food at supermarkets, and never go on holiday, and never buy nice low budget £37 clothes for themselves, and just wallowed in misery forever, they could afford to pay me the wonderful landlord the £1800 per month I’m charging for a shit run down 2 bedroom cesspit of a house that I refuse to do any refurbishments in because I want the money and I deserve it.

LardShortening

Pick an option; Can’t afford rent + zero chicken nuggets. Or Can’t afford rent + 6 chicken nuggets.

LeafyMage

The thing is, we SHOULD be able to live comfortably. People should have their bellies full, and have the ciggies and alcohol and ‘£37’ skirts. It’s just that the British government has been woefully irresponsible with their use of inflation.

Fantastic-Airport20

I agree with the landlord. You’re supposed to work all day, live on kidney beans from Lidl, and give all your money on rent. What’s wrong with you? Irresponsible!

Angry-Pidgeon-123

Never had it so good under Sunak. The entire system is broken. Pick one, knobhead.

Levi-skarsden

It’s like this guy woke up and thought “How can I be the ultimate stereotype of a greedy capitalist?” If someone was to do this as a parody, it’d be called out for being too overt and over the top.

ShefGS

The language may be colourful, but the sentiment is very relatable.

This country is absolutely fucked.

Humble-bag-1312

