Los Angeles Zoo’s newest baby, Casper the colobus monkey, is driving the internet nuts – 17 best comments

David Harris. Updated January 6th, 2025

When Los Angeles Zoo decided to tweet a picture of their latest addition, a baby colobus monkey called Casper, they might have been expecting the replies to be a chorus of ‘Awww… so cute!’

And indeed there were a lot of comments along those lines, but there were also a lot of replies that had a quite different reaction to the titchy primate.

Let’s have a look and see what you think.

Cute? Certainly lots of people thought so.

But others didn’t think that he was all that adorable, to say the least.

