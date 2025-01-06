Los Angeles Zoo’s newest baby, Casper the colobus monkey, is driving the internet nuts – 17 best comments

Animals animals cute animals

When Los Angeles Zoo decided to tweet a picture of their latest addition, a baby colobus monkey called Casper, they might have been expecting the replies to be a chorus of ‘Awww… so cute!’

And indeed there were a lot of comments along those lines, but there were also a lot of replies that had a quite different reaction to the titchy primate.

Let’s have a look and see what you think.

MEET CASPER, the newest addition to our black-and-white colobus monkey troop! Born in October, the pint-sized primate has already become a favorite among visitors and staff. It's an exciting time to watch him grow and change. Swing by and say hello on your next visit! pic.twitter.com/89iSJymVuN — Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) January 1, 2025

Cute? Certainly lots of people thought so.

1.

OMGoodness, too adorable! — Laurie ‍⬛❄️☃️ (@SophieRaccoons) January 1, 2025

2.

please tell him i love him pls pls pls — maroon 5 hozier (@iamconfusion274) January 3, 2025

3.

I love him — pasiem kone na betóne (@Sabrina45X) January 2, 2025

4.

awww so precious — Furrend (@hifurrend) January 2, 2025

But others didn’t think that he was all that adorable, to say the least.

5.

Nope — geoff (@gdholtby) January 2, 2025

6.

Casper has seen some shit — Slim Pickens (@aolemailaddress) January 2, 2025

7.

I will never sleep again. — Jasper Cabot (@CabotJasper) January 3, 2025

8.

Casper look like he slept in his makeup — Miss D. Meanor (@miss_meanor) January 3, 2025

9.