Los Angeles Zoo’s newest baby, Casper the colobus monkey, is driving the internet nuts – 17 best comments
When Los Angeles Zoo decided to tweet a picture of their latest addition, a baby colobus monkey called Casper, they might have been expecting the replies to be a chorus of ‘Awww… so cute!’
And indeed there were a lot of comments along those lines, but there were also a lot of replies that had a quite different reaction to the titchy primate.
Let’s have a look and see what you think.
MEET CASPER, the newest addition to our black-and-white colobus monkey troop! Born in October, the pint-sized primate has already become a favorite among visitors and staff. It's an exciting time to watch him grow and change. Swing by and say hello on your next visit! pic.twitter.com/89iSJymVuN
— Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) January 1, 2025
Cute? Certainly lots of people thought so.
1.
OMGoodness, too adorable!
— Laurie ⬛❄️☃️ (@SophieRaccoons) January 1, 2025
2.
please tell him i love him pls pls pls
— maroon 5 hozier (@iamconfusion274) January 3, 2025
3.
I love him
— pasiem kone na betóne (@Sabrina45X) January 2, 2025
4.
awww so precious
— Furrend (@hifurrend) January 2, 2025
But others didn’t think that he was all that adorable, to say the least.
5.
Nope
— geoff (@gdholtby) January 2, 2025
6.
Casper has seen some shit
— Slim Pickens (@aolemailaddress) January 2, 2025
7.
I will never sleep again.
— Jasper Cabot (@CabotJasper) January 3, 2025
8.
Casper look like he slept in his makeup
— Miss D. Meanor (@miss_meanor) January 3, 2025
9.
He looks like he already works a full-time graveyard shift
— Beansprout (@TheFatMistake) January 2, 2025