Politics Keir Starmer Kemi Badenoch PMQs

Keir Starmer’s epic takedown of Kemi Badenoch is as brutal a PMQs exchange as you’ll see and people loved it

John Plunkett. Updated January 8th, 2025

Say what you like about Kemi Badenoch – please! – but her appearances at PMQs are memorable only for their own goals.

Early days we know, but this particular foot in mouth incident at the dispatch box on Wednesday was truly epic.

The leader of the opposition was going on, entirely predictably, about another inquiry into grooming gangs even though the last one only reported two years ago (and is yet to be acted upon).

And Starmer’s response was surely 10/10, no matter whether you’re a fan of the PM or not.

Here’s a little bit more for the full context.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

