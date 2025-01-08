Politics Keir Starmer Kemi Badenoch PMQs
Keir Starmer’s epic takedown of Kemi Badenoch is as brutal a PMQs exchange as you’ll see and people loved it
Say what you like about Kemi Badenoch – please! – but her appearances at PMQs are memorable only for their own goals.
Early days we know, but this particular foot in mouth incident at the dispatch box on Wednesday was truly epic.
The leader of the opposition was going on, entirely predictably, about another inquiry into grooming gangs even though the last one only reported two years ago (and is yet to be acted upon).
And Starmer’s response was surely 10/10, no matter whether you’re a fan of the PM or not.
Kemi Badenoch looking like a petulant child, again over her faux outrage at grooming gangs
Keir Starmer
She’s been an MP for 8 years, she was the children’s minister & women’s equality minister, not once did she call for a national enquiry, She’s jumping on the bandwagon#pmqs pic.twitter.com/XmdMq8y0UT
— kerry ✊Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) January 8, 2025
Here’s a little bit more for the full context.
Wow #KierStarmer didn’t hold back
He obliterated Kemi with this final exchange at #PMQs pic.twitter.com/LuPAwlO0kO
— bazza-03 (@BHilleard) January 8, 2025
And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.
1.
Starmer eviscerates Badenoch #PMQspic.twitter.com/IIxRnRBidT
— Otto English (@Otto_English) January 8, 2025
2.
Badenoch just had her arse handed to her and has been shown to be a heartless and cynical opportunist in front of the whole population.
— Dave Austin (@EdmundAvalon) January 8, 2025
3.
I find it incredible that Badenoch went there. Of all the topics on which the receipts are stacked up against the Tories! This is the most prime-ministerial Starmer has looked.
She’s either clueless or already pitching for an X-job, after she becomes another Tory X-leader. https://t.co/BJz0OqpG7L
— Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) January 8, 2025
4.
Her face…
— @jay.teamlh.social (@WhingerSpice) January 8, 2025
5.
you ever just want to peel your entire skin off like straight from the bit at the top of your forehead where the hairline starts, like just right down the face like a big orange https://t.co/IYbg3XdJ0f
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 8, 2025
6.
Kemi Badenoch: “I have raised this issue”#PMQs #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/LGBFuJ1uSk
— David (@Zero_4) January 8, 2025
7.
Kemi Badenoch, “The child sexual abuse scandal is one of the worst scandals in British history” #PMQs
Nadine Dorries, “I can assure you, the entire time I was in cabinet, this was never discussed” pic.twitter.com/XuqkJyt2FO
— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 8, 2025