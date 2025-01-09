No-one nails Liz Truss’s self-awareness void quite like James O’Brien after she hilariously set her lawyers on Keir Starmer

Politics james o'brien Liz Truss

It turns out that Liz Truss hadn’t hit peak Liz Truss at all. All those moments which live long in the memory – not being able to find her way out of a room, complaining that the lettuce gag wasn’t funny, all those BBC local radio interviews – were just a warm-up act for what happened on Thursday.

Because what happened on Thursday was we found out the former PM for 15 minutes had asked her lawyers to send a ‘cease and desist’ letter to Keir Starmer asking him to stop suggesting – the very thought – that she had crashed the economy.

We’ve rounded up all our favourite reactions to this most 2025 of stories here, and the best response, we reckon, went to a proper party leader, the estimable Count Binface.

She’s also sent a letter to Tesco demanding they stop selling lettuces. https://t.co/aO9YH0Ur6R — Count Binface (@CountBinface) January 9, 2025

And we mention it again because LBC presenter James O’Brien naturally covered the story on his programme today, and no-one nails her self-awareness void quite like this.

James O’Brien can’t help but laugh at the irony of ‘free speech warrior’ Liz Truss setting her lawyers on Keir Starmer for claiming she crashed the economy. pic.twitter.com/uqeo61kbv6 — LBC (@LBC) January 9, 2025

No more questions, your honour.

Revenge of the Lettuce off to a bad start — Alex – Much calmer on BlueSky (@Alexverycalm) January 9, 2025

Lettuce be clear, Freeze Peach is necessary for political discourse. According to Truss. https://t.co/UFt1DI1y7k — Mister Majestik (@MrMajestikness) January 9, 2025

But you did crash the economy @trussliz https://t.co/kYxLWNFYog — Taj Bola ⚒️ (@tajbola) January 9, 2025

I want free speech, except when it’s used against me and then it’s oppressive — Fab (@fabneil) January 9, 2025

Liz Truss really is the gift that keeps on giving! https://t.co/xgFPIURgPk — Adam Aston (@cllr_aston) January 9, 2025

Lettuce all have a laugh https://t.co/0UZmCt4209 — Daniel T. Johnson (@GeordieDan) January 9, 2025

The worst Prime Minister in British history, ever. That simple. — NobleRot (@GerryMohabir) January 9, 2025

Liz Truss – economy crasher.

