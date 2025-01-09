Politics james o'brien Liz Truss

No-one nails Liz Truss’s self-awareness void quite like James O’Brien after she hilariously set her lawyers on Keir Starmer

John Plunkett. Updated January 9th, 2025

It turns out that Liz Truss hadn’t hit peak Liz Truss at all. All those moments which live long in the memory – not being able to find her way out of a room, complaining that the lettuce gag wasn’t funny, all those BBC local radio interviews – were just a warm-up act for what happened on Thursday.

Because what happened on Thursday was we found out the former PM for 15 minutes had asked her lawyers to send a ‘cease and desist’ letter to Keir Starmer asking him to stop suggesting – the very thought – that she had crashed the economy.

We’ve rounded up all our favourite reactions to this most 2025 of stories here, and the best response, we reckon, went to a proper party leader, the estimable Count Binface.

And we mention it again because LBC presenter James O’Brien naturally covered the story on his programme today, and no-one nails her self-awareness void quite like this.

No more questions, your honour.

Liz Truss – economy crasher.

Source @LBC