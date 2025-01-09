US Americans Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan’s been schooling Americans over the real Tommy Robinson and even people who don’t like him are cheering

John Plunkett. Updated January 9th, 2025

It’s been a few days now since Elon Musk basically seized the UK news agenda and ran with it, from grooming gangs to ditching Nigel Farage because the Reform UK leader doesn’t share his fondness for Tommy Robinson.

A lot – an awful lot – of Americans also like Tommy Robison, properly known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, and Piers Morgan took it upon himself to put them out of their ignorance one American at a time.

And it had lots of people both cheering Morgan and feeling very weird about doing so, all at the same time.

And one American in particular.

(Deep breath …) bravo, Piers Morgan.

Whether they were listening to him, however, well that’s a different matter.

To conclude …

Source @I_amMukhtar