Piers Morgan’s been schooling Americans over the real Tommy Robinson and even people who don’t like him are cheering

It’s been a few days now since Elon Musk basically seized the UK news agenda and ran with it, from grooming gangs to ditching Nigel Farage because the Reform UK leader doesn’t share his fondness for Tommy Robinson.

A lot – an awful lot – of Americans also like Tommy Robison, properly known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, and Piers Morgan took it upon himself to put them out of their ignorance one American at a time.

And it had lots of people both cheering Morgan and feeling very weird about doing so, all at the same time.

In the past few days, Piers Morgan has been educating Americans about Tommy Robinson. pic.twitter.com/Y4zn9l6Zcq — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 8, 2025

And one American in particular.

Holy shit Jordan Peterson clearly had no idea who Tommy Robinson was and just gets dog walked over his horrifying rap sheet in real time pic.twitter.com/0V8xD6ER0S — The Serfs (youtube.com/theserftimes) (@theserfstv) January 8, 2025

(Deep breath …) bravo, Piers Morgan.

1.

Do I have to like Morgan for this? If only briefly… — KettchUK (@KettchUK) January 8, 2025

2.

When Piers Morgan is the voice of reason, you know it’s bad. — Spencer Pennington (@SpencerWP) January 8, 2025

3.

A broken clock is right twice a day. — Candyman (@DjCandyman) January 8, 2025

4.

another right-winger with the dubious honor of losing a debate to piers morgan — Victor von Skoom (@SkoomaAdd1ct) January 9, 2025

5.

Piers does get it right every now and again it must be said. Pretty rare these days. — Arthur Newman (@ArthurNewman_7) January 8, 2025

6.

I didn’t think I’d ever be backing Piers’ corner — Ross (@ElloydNoir) January 8, 2025

Whether they were listening to him, however, well that’s a different matter.

Piers Morgan educated another American called Tim Pool about Tommy Robinson. His response: We don’t believe you pic.twitter.com/Qnrv6ASEzD — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) January 9, 2025

To conclude …

When Piers Morgan sounds like adult in the room you know it’s all fucked https://t.co/yy6eBca6pz — Photonz OEJ (@PhotonzZz) January 9, 2025

