Garron Noone has been missing out on Ireland’s snow, and he’s not a bit happy about it

The weather in the UK and Ireland has taken a turn, with temperatures as low as -16 degrees recorded in some northern areas, and snow and ice causing chaos for commuters and outdoor workers.

As the forecast predicted snow for Ireland, comedian, singer and internet star Garron Noone explained what that would mean.

Ireland got its snowfall, and it was a wintry picture postcard scene for some.

Just a little bit of snow in Ireland today. pic.twitter.com/FK0bTMgQ2d — Shannon ⁷ BTS Year 아포방포 (@ShannonL1197) January 5, 2025

Unfortunately, it didn’t work out like that for Garron. The language is occasionally – well, quite often – NSFW.

“I want to build a snowman and I want to put it on TikTok. It looks like really good snow, as well. Lovely and fluffy and white. Usually the snow we get in Mayo is fuckin’ dirty. I don’t have a single snowflake. I could probably grow grapes out in that fuckin’ heat.”

The TikTok has been viewed more than a million times in three days, picking up almost 3,000 comments. Here’s a nice little sample.

1.

I’m snowed in. Well, I threw an ice cube out of my door. But it was enough to stop me going to work.

happycamper156

2.

Thoughts and prayers from Canada, no seriously.

thescottl1974

3.

I live in Illinois, we have 10 inches, I’ll send some to you if you want.

Sarah Renee

4.

it’s fun for a few hours until the ground in the whole village is a ice skating rink.

Alex Hartnett

5.

Come take our freaking snow in Texas… we’re not supposed to have freaking snow!!! it’s Texas for FS and we keep having these snowpacalypse every year for the last 3 years!



6.

This happens ALL THE TIME where I live. It’ll snow for hours just 10 miles away but all I get is rain or sleet. I hate it!!!!

Sidhe Creations

7.

Light and fluffy isn’t snowman snow, heavy and wet, now that’s snowman snow.

Sturenmac

8.

We got 9-12 inches here in 36 hours in Missouri. You’re welcome to come here, and make snowmen….

The HomesteadNurse

9.

Join the club, we are in Sunderland, everyone else got snow, we got rain. Gutted.

Mike B W Lewis

10.

Wait you don’t usually get snow? I thought it gets cold in the winter. Is it just rain all year then??

Knight Witch

11.

Hear me out. Drive north. Build your snowman. complain about the cold. Return home to the heat.

Robin

12.

Make it happen.. Irish snowmen ftw!

TheWeirdscience

There was a useful tip from KerryManyLetters in Canada.

Here in Canada when we hear bad weather is coming we rush the shops to stock up on “storm chips” (crisps to you folks). I think now’s the time for you to panic anyways and go get them chips!

We might start that tradition, too.

