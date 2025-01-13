Somebody asked their followers to share the ‘greatest celebrity photograph in history’ and these 18 replies were hilariously unserious

Pics celebrities

When popular Twitter account Cinesthetic asked their 1m+ followers to share their suggestions for the ‘single greatest celebrity photograph in history’ they may have been expecting to have been inundated with arty shots of film stars and musicians looking all cool and sultry and iconic.

To be fair, there were plenty of those in the replies, but that’s not why we’re here.

There were also a great many suggestions which didn’t take the task too seriously and they’re all the better (and funnier) for it.

Here’s the original request.

What, in your opinion, is the single greatest celebrity photograph in history? — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) January 8, 2025

Now sit back and scroll through a delightful gallery of the stars…

1.

Daniel O Donnell pretending to take a shit outside the front window of 2 pensioners. https://t.co/T5x23ze9yO pic.twitter.com/EgEMQx861b — kramerica industries (@hepimp) January 10, 2025

2.

Julio Iglesias washing down a KFC family bucket with a bottle of Lafite Rothschild on a PJ. https://t.co/Wv3KSIHtHI pic.twitter.com/RmnkScPxUr — Guy Walters (@guywalters) January 10, 2025

3.

4.

5.

A young Bob Carolgees and Spit the Dog. https://t.co/Rd6A3Fvcvg pic.twitter.com/5GRXauiWU4 — Aonghas Curran. (@Anguscurran) January 10, 2025

6.

7.

8.

9.