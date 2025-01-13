Someone asked what video proves they shouldn’t ban TikTok, and there was no mystery why this Scooby Doo-themed sketch was a winner

Entertainment TikTok

You’re probably aware that the U.S. is likely to ban TikTok unless its owners, ByteDance, sell the company by the end of the week.

Tiktok closing in the US, will be awul for us on YT Remember when Vine died, we got the paul bros. — DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) January 9, 2025

U.S. government: The biggest problem right now is not global warming, climate change, corruption at the top, citizens getting shot, or access to healthcare/welfare—it’s the TikTok. pic.twitter.com/39ceinVvhp — Christian Martin (@ChristianM_28) January 12, 2025

Getting rid of tiktok is crazy cause it’s the best social media platform remaining. Twitter is 90% misinformation & sharing dumb content & asking dumb questions for a $50 check. FB & IG are a circle jerk for capitalism & keeping in touch w/ ppl u mostly don’t like or care about — Këv (@lemonpepperkev) January 11, 2025

Over on Twitter/X, @beyoncegarden wanted people to ponder on this –

what video is the reason they shouldn't ban tiktok? — (@beyoncegarden) January 10, 2025

TikTok started in 2016, so there were plenty of great suggestions – including these.

that guy that travelled the world just to see the artworks from animal crossing in real life pic.twitter.com/utsi6tHBcR https://t.co/9EUBCNkFAj — May (@mayplaystv) January 12, 2025

But this Scooby Doo-themed post by TikTokker Tanner – @tannertan36 – really grabbed people’s attention.

Let’s take a look at what people have been saying about it.

When he says idgaf and scooby says "roop" — •Bii• (@BumbleBiiz) January 11, 2025

that one guy at work who orders 10 salsas for ONE burrito https://t.co/oN9gHJXY2P — monserrat (@monsesandovalx) January 12, 2025

i quote this all the time — mon ✭ (@monliege) January 11, 2025

Not scooby clocking his tea “I have a wife and kids at home” to “I have kids at home” has me in tears — Maria✊ (@Maria_SilentG) January 11, 2025

Maaaaaan I forgot about this guy his toks were funny as shit https://t.co/WCYsn6CVNX — Austin (@A_FarrisWheel) January 12, 2025

First time i saw this i was so drunk & i must’ve laughed for a good hour — rakia k (@_charshell) January 12, 2025

I’m always telling people about this video I’ll take a triple decker supreme — Des (@Des4theewin) January 12, 2025

as an ex-subway employee I can confirm but also I had this one lady who would only come in literally like 5> min before closing and order 2x of three separate meats, cheese, toasted, with Every Sauce and no vegetables. I think of her at least 2x a month. It’s been 2.5 years. https://t.co/8sizBpML2P — death obsessed dyke (@bramstr0k3r) January 12, 2025

why this is the first im seeing this video https://t.co/TT1sQawY4k — val (@eightiesthor) January 12, 2025

Still one of the funniest clips https://t.co/qY0rBoBBLc — LAUR G★LORE (@BeLikeLawren) January 12, 2025

the pause gets me everytime https://t.co/fo7Fg4o5P4 — jas ♡ (@jasminexperez_) January 12, 2025

You can’t please everyone.

I didn't support the ban until I saw this video. burn it all down — Harold (@goodluckharold) January 12, 2025

