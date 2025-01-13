Entertainment TikTok

Someone asked what video proves they shouldn’t ban TikTok, and there was no mystery why this Scooby Doo-themed sketch was a winner

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 13th, 2025

You’re probably aware that the U.S. is likely to ban TikTok unless its owners, ByteDance, sell the company by the end of the week.

Over on Twitter/X, @beyoncegarden wanted people to ponder on this –

TikTok started in 2016, so there were plenty of great suggestions – including these.

But this Scooby Doo-themed post by TikTokker Tanner – @tannertan36 – really grabbed people’s attention.

Let’s take a look at what people have been saying about it.

You can’t please everyone.

