Never forget the time Bristol Council banned a cheese toastie van in case it led to motorcycle gangs

Poke Staff. Updated January 15th, 2025

In a move straight out of the “health and safety gone mad” playbook, Bristol Council has announced that it is refusing a licence for a van to sell cheese toasties in the park, as a measure to prevent an influx of motorcycle gangs.

The Bristol Post shared the story, back in 2019.

Headline - Cheese toasties banned from Bristol park for fear of gangs

Please enjoy these snippets of the Post’s excellent report.

“Horfield ward councillor Claire Hiscott told members the mobile outlet could “lure” secondary school pupils into absconding.”

“Historically we had antisocial behaviour, not just motorbikes, from young adults gathering with alcohol and causing a disturbance.”

“We’re looking to replicate coffee and ice cream rather than a burger or chips van. That’s not something we would consider.”

Despite it being pointed out that cheese toasties aren’t burgers or chips, the council stood its ground and would only allow cold food.

If we’re reading this correctly, cheese toastie vans lead to truancy – truancy leads to anti-social behaviour – anti-social behaviour leads to motorcycle gangs. Bristol Council is the anti-Yoda.

Of course, piss-taking happened.

Writer, Rachel Hawkins, asked the question on all our minds.

Reader – it was not.

