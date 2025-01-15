Revenge is never better than when it’s ‘petty revenge’ and these 16 tales of scores being settled are simply magnificent

Life petty revenge

We’re not sure if each of these 19 fabulous tales of revenge were served hot or cold, but there’s no doubt about one thing – they were all petty, very petty indeed.

And they’re all the better for it!

1.

When I was 9 months pregnant with my son, my mom & I were on the side of the road, struggling with a flat. A car with 4 men stopped, not to help, but to ask for directions to a local golf course.

My mom sent them 15 miles in the wrong direction.

She is the legend who shaped me. — Finger Taints (@ArtIsMyPorn) May 7, 2022

2.

My husband pissed me off and think he finna sit in the living room and watch tv in peace. So, I downloaded the LG remote app and keep turning the TV off from the bedroom. He came in here and I acted like I was sleep. So now he thinks we have ghosts. ☠️☠️☠️ — Ty | Locs, Life & Marketing ✨ (@MarketingBully_) November 3, 2019

3.

Y’all my mom is so petty she asked my dad to do the dishes yesterday and he didn’t so tonight she served him spaghetti in a ice cream cone and said “since you don’t want to wash the dishes I won’t use any” — rachel (@rachel_speigel7) January 9, 2019

4.

My husband pissed me off so when he wasn’t looking I poured water on the floor in front of the dishwasher. He’s been fixing it for the past 2 hours. — ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ (@3sunzzz) October 12, 2019

5.

I know it sounds mean but when I’m mad at my wife and want to lash out, I open a bottle of some condiment when there’s already one open. — Boyd’s Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) December 27, 2020

6.

I’m pretending to be a hot girl on tinder so I can match with my roomate and tell him Im coming over so he’ll clean the apartment — Austin Locke (@austinlockedup) September 29, 2019

7.

good morning to everyone but especially the woman in the crosswalk on my way to work who didn’t like that someone honked at her to hurry so she stopped and did a couple jumping jacks — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) February 21, 2019

8.