Concrete growing Mike Graham doubled down on his ‘Trump snubs Starmer’ nonsense and was humiliated all over again

John Plunkett. Updated January 16th, 2025

You don’t have to watch Mike Graham to know who he is – Graham is the Talk TV presenter who went viral after suggesting you could grow concrete. You remember.

We wrote about him earlier this week after he said it was a ‘massive stain’ on the UK’s reputation that Trump had snubbed Keir Starmer by not inviting him to next week’s inauguration.

There was no end of people happy to put him right …

… prompting some people to ask how he could make such an elemental error considering – presumably – he has a team of at least one person helping him put his show together.

Which obviously got Graham’s goat because he went and did this.

‘Thanks for playing.’ Lol.

Except the game hadn’t quite finished because, well, how most kindly to put this? Graham was still spouting bollocks.

In short …

