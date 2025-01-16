Concrete growing Mike Graham doubled down on his ‘Trump snubs Starmer’ nonsense and was humiliated all over again

Politics donald trump Keir Starmer mike graham

You don’t have to watch Mike Graham to know who he is – Graham is the Talk TV presenter who went viral after suggesting you could grow concrete. You remember.

We wrote about him earlier this week after he said it was a ‘massive stain’ on the UK’s reputation that Trump had snubbed Keir Starmer by not inviting him to next week’s inauguration.

Keir Starmer has not been invited to the inauguration of Donald Trump in a major snub. Mike Graham: “You can’t mess around in politics and pretend you’re in a student union… A massive stain on British history that our Prime Minister won’t be there!”@Iromg pic.twitter.com/QrwlYdwuGW — Talk (@TalkTV) January 14, 2025

There was no end of people happy to put him right …

Cat check: There is no record of any British Prime Minister ever attending a US Presidential inauguration. So the “massive stain in British history” has existed since 1789 and encompasses all 59 inaugural ceremonies so far. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 14, 2025

… prompting some people to ask how he could make such an elemental error considering – presumably – he has a team of at least one person helping him put his show together.

Is your presenter & production team really just unaware that no British PM in the history of the USA ever yet attended a presidential inauguration? Was it “a massive stain on our history” in 2021, 2017, 2013, 2009, 2005, 2001, 1997, 1993, 1989, 1985, 1981, 1977 ..1953 .. too?! — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) January 14, 2025

Which obviously got Graham’s goat because he went and did this.

1941, 1961, 1973 and 2001. Thanks for playing. https://t.co/yLBvj6WxT4 — Mike Graham (@Iromg) January 14, 2025

‘Thanks for playing.’ Lol.

Except the game hadn’t quite finished because, well, how most kindly to put this? Graham was still spouting bollocks.

Still wrong. No British PM or indeed any other world leader has attended a US presidential inauguration since records began in 1874. https://t.co/n7BWIH6aAJ — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 16, 2025

This is completely fabricated. It’s especially fantastical to suppose that Winston Churchill didn’t have other pressing commitments on 20 January 1941. Are you going to apologise for, and correct, your falsehoods or just brazen it out? — Oliver Kamm (@OliverKamm) January 14, 2025

Mike, in none of these instances did the British PM attend the inauguration https://t.co/oN4lm51szr — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) January 16, 2025

2001 – Blair. Visited Camp David Feb 22-24 2001 1973 – Prime Minister Edward R. G. Heath

Official visit. February 1–2, 1973 1961 – Harold MacMillian. Meeting at Key West 26th March 1941 – Winston Churchill. Attended the first Washington Conference December 22 1960-6th Jan… — Richard (@RickyAndrews83) January 14, 2025

Cat check: Mike is sadly mistaken. British Prime Ministers did not attend these or any other US Presidential inaugurations.https://t.co/JqX2qlqapl — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 14, 2025

This guy just keeps getting it wrong it’s so funny https://t.co/Egf999WV2P — EL (@ealcon448) January 15, 2025

Why are you seemingly determined to get this wrong? Is it to keep your followers happy? Are you genuinely this uninterested in truth Mike?https://t.co/gSkJgRoLH9 — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 16, 2025

None attended the inauguration Mike. All went to meetings in the first quarterhttps://t.co/xGoSuu4cgm — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) January 14, 2025

In short …

You’re wrong again. — Dr Mariana Claire Marinovic (@DrMarianaClaire) January 14, 2025

