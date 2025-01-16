Life relationships sex

The twist in the tail of this relationship advice for someone who wants their sex life back is a proper hall of famer

Poke Staff. Updated January 16th, 2025

Here’s a rather fabulous relationship Q&A that went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @Tantrumfly.

It’s from someone identified only as ‘BD’ who wants to know how to get their sex life back.

And it prompted this reply from ‘LG’ which will likely have your blood pressure rising until, well, best read for yourself.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full (because you really do need to get to the end).

Bravo!

But is it a man or a woman who wrote the original question? Most people assumed it was a woman writing about a man – as the person replying appears to have done – but we can’t say for sure.

To conclude …

