The twist in the tail of this relationship advice for someone who wants their sex life back is a proper hall of famer

Here’s a rather fabulous relationship Q&A that went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @Tantrumfly.

It’s from someone identified only as ‘BD’ who wants to know how to get their sex life back.

And it prompted this reply from ‘LG’ which will likely have your blood pressure rising until, well, best read for yourself.

Will accept comment from the men too on this one! pic.twitter.com/14Yj9JZNcV — Ruth Hill ♿♀️‍ (@Tantrumfly) January 14, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full (because you really do need to get to the end).

Bravo!

I was about to get all indignant, then https://t.co/re271k2lrr — Jill ‍ (@MadPercy2) January 14, 2024

I literally am LMAO at this. https://t.co/XpSV5Tnq0L — RavenBlossoms☮️️‍️‍⚧️ (@RBlooms2021) January 15, 2024

Perfect ‘relationship’ advice. — Terf of Britland ♀ (@Tyrannymisu) January 14, 2024

Dear BD, find his credit card, book yourself a weekend in a local spa. Your partner can manage for a couple of days and you’ll feel fantastic. ❤️ — Jane Pounder (@PounderJane1) January 14, 2024

But is it a man or a woman who wrote the original question? Most people assumed it was a woman writing about a man – as the person replying appears to have done – but we can’t say for sure.

It’s interesting how it is assumed that it’s the woman at home. — Andrew Walladge (@AndrewWalladge) January 15, 2024

Yes that’s true. My son in law was a stay at home dad for a few years. — Ruth Hill ♿♀️‍ (@Tantrumfly) January 15, 2024

For a start, why has the answerer assumed the original letter is from a female ? — 36Duffryn (@36Duffryn) January 15, 2024

Probably because by the age of the cutting it’s assumed it was the norm then? I do however see your point and it is valid. — Ruth Hill ♿♀️‍ (@Tantrumfly) January 15, 2024

To conclude …

I declare “Tweet of the Day”. And it’s still only 8am here. — JamesG️‍ (@jameszebra5) January 14, 2024

