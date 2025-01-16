Social Media Bluesky memes

‘What’s your sign? Found mine’ – 19 favourite examples of the funny, relatable and occasionally NSFW Bluesky meme

Poke Staff. Updated January 16th, 2025

We’ve been enjoying the latest meme that’s bouncing around Bluesky, in which people are posting ‘What’s your sign? Found mine’ with an appropriate – or, in some cases, highly inappropriate – sign.

Some are funny, some are clever, some are NSFW, but they’re all entertaining.

Check out these fine examples and, maybe, send us yours.

1.

What’s your sign? Found mine.

[image or embed]

— Neil Norman And His Cosmic Orchestra (@fubsyshabaroon.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 7:23 AM

2.

[image or embed]

— Gary Brannan (@garybrannan.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 9:58 AM

3.

What’s your sign? Found mine.

[image or embed]

— Birdy (@littlebirdy1.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 7:45 AM

4.

What's your sign? Found mine.

[image or embed]

— Grant (@stansvideos.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 10:08 AM

5.

What’s your sign? Found mine.

[image or embed]

— Shar A (@sharal.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 8:41 AM

6.

What’s your sign? Found mine.

[image or embed]

— Adam (@itsnotmeadam.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 2:46 PM

7.

What’s your sign? Found mine.

[image or embed]

— Everyone’s Favourite Jim (@jimmeruk.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 8:53 AM

8.

What’s your sign? Found mine.

[image or embed]

— Flups (@flups.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 7:59 AM

9.

What’s your sign? Found mine.

[image or embed]

— @stemwinder (@stemwinder.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 11:59 AM

10.

What's your sign? Found mine.

[image or embed]

— Tam CDR Finale ‍♂️️‍️‍⚧️ (@tampire.bsky.social) January 14, 2025 at 8:32 AM

