25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Thank you for finding your way to our weekly round-up of our favourite funny stuff on Twitter/X – and we don’t just mean Elon Musk talking to his own alt accounts.

If you find a new favourite, don’t forget to show them a bit of love.

1.

If you don’t know the difference between a $100 bottle of wine and a $10 bottle of wine, you’re really bad at math — LL Gabagool Jay (@JayTorch1031) January 14, 2025

2.

Nothing has paid off less than learning to do the Macarena — Tracie Breaux (@traciebreaux) January 15, 2025

3.

4.

Where can I get a Medic Alert bracelet that says "not a hugger?" — Verifried Drunk™®© (@VerifiedDrunk) January 14, 2025

5.

Tesco presenting creme eggs to me in January pic.twitter.com/yIvTie3RUD — Duncan Lindsay (@DuncanLindsay) January 11, 2025

6.

mocktails are awesome because they ask the question ‘how much could juice cost?’ — Garrett Williams, BFA (@badboygargar) January 14, 2025

7.

walking out of the bob dylan movie and wondering why I didn't know any of the songs or why he was a monkey — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) January 15, 2025

8.

Getting drunk was invented by Big Text to make you send more texts — callie actually (@myfriendcallie) January 12, 2025

9.

if you see me crying just mind your business bc nine times out of ten it’s because of something like dragons not being able to blow out their birthday candles. — .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) January 16, 2025

10.

Receipts are like: Take this tiny piece of paper home with you and throw it away — Matty (@bestestname) January 12, 2025

11.

hang in there fellas, only 345 days until Christmas pic.twitter.com/5L99oZ0S8A — aqre (@axqre) January 14, 2025

12.