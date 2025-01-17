Talk TV ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott had a message for people who don’t insist on an instant reply to their emails and was owned into next week

Life Isabel Oakeshott work

To the world now of Talk TV ‘feather ruffler’ and erstwhile Matt Hancock ghostwriter (no, it didn’t end well) Isabel Oakeshott.

To that list of jobs we can now add ‘workplace guru’ and ‘fortune maker’ after she had a message for anyone who doesn’t expect an instant reply to their emails.

People who stick messages like this to the bottom of their emails probably won’t become millionaires. pic.twitter.com/5JYOCzvtAS — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) January 16, 2025

Well, it’s a take, right? Just not one that a large portion of Twitter appeared to agree with. And these people surely said it best.

People who feel the need to be condescending towards someone who has gone out of their way to be a considerate human, are probably miserable little pricks. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) January 16, 2025

Just think how many salaried employees are now millionaires because they were the kind of worker who lets their boss email them at 10pm. Close your eyes and picture it. Imagine how that career looks. Does it involve them going home to a big mansion and a private jet? https://t.co/qUIT9jg8IL — let’s be honest, we are here forever (@angryaboutbikes) January 16, 2025

True. And this is important because there is no other point to life than becoming rich. — HENRY MORRIS IS ON BLUESKY (@mrhenrymorris) January 16, 2025

Some people just want to live comfortably & have a good work/life balance. We can’t all become millionaires or be born into rich families. https://t.co/ja3rR1avcP — #HelloMyNameIs Lindsay (@linzisueboo) January 16, 2025

Whst happened in your life to make you so bitter and resentful, Princess Poison? — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) January 16, 2025

