‘Discofoot’ mashes up dance and football like you wouldn’t believe – or possibly even want

Entertainment dance football

Discofoot marries football and dance in a way that you may never have believed possible – or even wanted to be possible.

Devised by CCN – Ballet de Lorraine choreographers Petter Jacobsson and Thomas Caley, Disco Football or Discofoot involves two teams of twelve, a DJ, one referee and three dance judges, and there’s more than one way to score.

TikTokker @philipanyengo explained.

It’s a form of entertainment, rather than a competitive sport, with just 20 minutes of play per match, plus a five-minute break for half-time. Mind you, we could totally see Trent Alexander Arnold being brilliant at it. We’re less sure about Erling Haaland.

Here’s how TikTok reacted.

1.

When you make theatre kids do sports.

Flora Roth

2.

Why did u lose the match? Well, we actually got it 4-0 but the other team had a breakdancer.

buttercup (taylor’s version

3.

The defensive dance line is hilarious.

spicerack_advocate

4.

I loved and hated every second of this.

BabyPineapples

5.

“And Travis has the ball, does a passable contemporary pirouette as he passes to Lemar, the riverdance is sublime. In comes Baker, shuffles, high kicks the air while the ball is… elsewhere”.

scatterbrainedidiot

6.

You know when you see a sport and think “where has this been all my life, I would totally be a star in this”? Well, this is the complete opposite for me.

lynxiberian

7.

PE teacher here. Don’t give me any ideas …

darcy ogden kelly

8.

Only version of soccer I’d actually watch.

teofilov

9.

It’s like a Monty Python skit.

rabbittarius1

10.

Gimme a few drinks and I could do it too.

Angélica

11.

Gen z is no longer allowed to talk trash about any other gen after this.

deadbybutt3rz

12.

This is a fever dream.

meena

Perhaps it’s about to reach a wider audience.

We call official sponsor.

Adidas

READ MORE

This footballer’s impressively bad one-in-a-million shot took the seat clean out from under a steward

Source Philip Anyengo Image Screengrab