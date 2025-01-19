‘The Guy Who Decides’ has trampled all over some absolute childhood classics

Entertainment Jimmy Rees

Australian comedian Jimmy Rees – as The Guy Who Decides – has turned his savagely funny eye on the world of animated films – Disney, specifically – and it’s not doing much for a lot of people’s happy memories.

As ever, he’s ably assisted by the much put-upon Jason. Brace yourself.

“A woman accidentally plunges her kingdom into a climate crisis while having a meltdown.”

These people couldn’t let it go.

1.

This really changed how I look at Disney!

Trina Lowe838

2.

And have the most devastating bit of the plot happen in the first 5 minutes so everyone’s traumatised immediately!

Buddle Bakes

3.

It took me too long to realise all the movies are on the backdrop.

Vehicle recovery and 2 wheels

4.

It’s not Disney if it’s not traumatic.

JLynn Collins

5.

I’m starting to see why we’re all so messed up lol.

GelffHD

6.

Ah Disney. Helping me understand mortality and the woes of life one traumatic movie at a time.

Adrienne Williams

7.

I was today years old when I discovered The Lion King was just Hamlet with lions…

Pswap57

8.

When you say it like that the disney animated classics are so much darker. and that’s the tame version of their original story to begin with.

BrockBosshardt

9.

We need this guy back! Everything now is, “Jason! You know that thing we did?! Do the same thing, but run it through computer graphics!”

CarlaBee

10.

This wins my tiktok today. I had a bad day at work and I laughed way too hard at this!!!

rachelmcclain1026

11.

How dare you Toy Story is a masterpiece.

Tuukka Grunholm

12.

I wasn’t sure, but you’ve convinced me…. Disney is evil.

tomthedevonfarmer

notmymonkeys2 added this …

Oooh wait till he creates Bambi.

That’s enough trauma for today, thank you.

