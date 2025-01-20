A comic artist has proposed a novel (and funny) way to survive an encounter with a bear, but not everyone was convinced

Animals bears comics

Here in the UK it’s fair to say that your chances of being attacked by a bear are rather slim, for obvious reasons. Even in the USA, bear attacks are pretty rare, with an average of 11 such attacks per year.

However, should you find yourself on the wrong side of an argument with a bear, those stats probably aren’t going to be on your mind.

The accepted advice for surviving such an encounter is to either play dead, or to make yourself as big as possible (depending on the species of bear).

But MonsterFangs, an artist on Twitter, has come up with a new suggestion and supplied a handy illustration.

I propose a new method of bear encounter defense Bear experts can you weigh in on this? My thought process is that we get scared when smaller, weaker animals run towards us with confidence and fury I think the same would go for bears pic.twitter.com/cUCezlu0qp — MonsterFangs (@MonsterFangss) January 13, 2025

Well, it might just work. Opinions were entertainingly mixed.

1.

This post definitely wasn't written by a bear — Dawleyllama (@Dawleylama1) January 14, 2025

2.

Counterpoint, this would make bear think that you want to fight and well… pic.twitter.com/5mYFaamIOD — Hubertdradon (@hubertdradon) January 13, 2025

3.

yeah 100% you should try this right now and tell us how it goes — MaidBlank (@MaidBlank) January 14, 2025

4.

Imagine you just end up in the bear's face and it didn't move an inch, wtf do you do then — Bacsoss12 (@Bacsoss12) January 14, 2025

5.

Bonus: You might get to hug the bear — Sam “State Bad” Humphreys (@RhetoricalHype) January 14, 2025

6.

Black bears might run, grizzlies and polars would def think you're charging and go on the attack — Caffeine Fiend @ FC! (@caffeinefiended) January 14, 2025

7.

"Bear expert" (Appalachian) here, please don't do this. — Benjingle Jangles (@Benjingler) January 14, 2025

8.

Black-Fight back

Brown-Lay down

White-Goodnight — McHammered (@StephenG4242) January 15, 2025

9.

This how i want food to come to me, fast and scared — Clb×፝֟͜×⁩ (@ifwmumo) January 15, 2025

10.

I feel like if this worked, we would all know because they would probably never stop telling everybody about it — ļ̵͙͙͉͕̍̉̌̂̑̕Ψ̶̧͎̮͇̭̩̀ḷ̶͈́͂͆͘ͅ (@anearexic) January 15, 2025

11.

I'd just playfully snap the bear with a towel. https://t.co/u9HlKFOagX — Christopher D. Long (@octonion) January 15, 2025

Straight from the bear’s mouth.

as a bear, I can confirm I would just start crying. https://t.co/YJzB7JBiR2 — Cinna Polar Bear VTuber (@CinnaBear_VT) January 15, 2025

READ MORE

A bear broke into a Connecticut home and stole a lasagne from the freezer. Suck on that, Goldilocks!

Source MonsterFangs Image MonsterFangs, Pixabay