A comic artist has proposed a novel (and funny) way to survive an encounter with a bear, but not everyone was convinced

David Harris. Updated January 20th, 2025

Here in the UK it’s fair to say that your chances of being attacked by a bear are rather slim, for obvious reasons. Even in the USA, bear attacks are pretty rare, with an average of 11 such attacks per year.

However, should you find yourself on the wrong side of an argument with a bear, those stats probably aren’t going to be on your mind.

The accepted advice for surviving such an encounter is to either play dead, or to make yourself as big as possible (depending on the species of bear).

But MonsterFangs, an artist on Twitter, has come up with a new suggestion and supplied a handy illustration.

Well, it might just work. Opinions were entertainingly mixed.

Straight from the bear’s mouth.

Source MonsterFangs