Donald Trump has ‘saved’ TikTok from the ban he’s been boasting was his idea in the first place – 18 best reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 20th, 2025

At the weekend, the deadline came and went for TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, to sell the company and avoid a ban in the U.S., and the video-sharing site went dark for its American users.

Oddly enough, under the terms of the ban, it merely needed to be removed from app stores and for updates and repairs to be unavailable in the U.S., but it was only down for a matter of hours before being brought back, thanks to an intervention by Donald Trump.

He addressed it on Truth Social.

I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order. Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations. I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to say up. Without U.S. approval, there is no Tik Tok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars - maybe trillions. Therefore, my initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the U.S. and whichever purchase we so choose.

TikTok users were obviously relieved …and concerned.

There was only one problem. Well, one huge problem.

There were even clips …

Luckily for Trump, his army of MAGA sycophants changed their attitude to the app in line with His Orange Majesty.

Convenient. The internet wasn’t buying any of it.

Of course, with the U.S. one of the top five countries for tech innoation, it does beg the question –

Image Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons