“What’s something people often don’t realise is British?” – 15 proper eye-openers

It can often be tricky to be certain of the origin of certain things, such as where the term 99er came from for an ice-cream with a flake, the current item reported to be the Stone of Scone, and the belief that Elon Musk is a genius.

There can also be misconceptions about things that become associated with particular countries, which are often not their country of origin. Some of those things were identified in response to this question from VeryBritishProblems.

What’s something people often don’t realise is British? — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) January 19, 2025

There were a lot of replies, with some being genuinely very surprising. How many of these did you know?

1.

The original Hard Rock Cafe. — Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) January 19, 2025

2.

chicken tikka masala — Tom (@PeverellTom) January 19, 2025

3.

Kim Cattrall — VoxFelis (@VOXFELIS) January 19, 2025

4.

Helter Skelters. I always thought they were ubiquitous but they’re ours and other nations don’t seem to have heard of them. — ☕️suzannedocherty☕️ (@suzannedocherty) January 19, 2025

5.

Apple Pie — Andrew Antill (@Andyroo1980) January 19, 2025

6.

Trains.

I really had no idea. Must not have been paying attention in school, ever. — Mike Tortorice #Iamnotanumber (@MichaelTortori6) January 19, 2025

7.

8.

The term ‘sidewalk’ — Cup of Tea? (@marypot) January 19, 2025

9.

10.

The jury system. — Muddy Mae Suggins (@meadowgroove) January 19, 2025

11.

Gin and tonic — Vittorio Torroni (@VittorioTorroni) January 19, 2025

12.

Cary Grant — Carmine (@Kwtweep) January 19, 2025

13.

The Office — Helen (@helskarth) January 19, 2025

14.

The commercially successful Mars bar? The US original was a flop, when reformulated in Slough it was a smash hit. — David Belcher ‍♂️ (@spokes_man75) January 19, 2025

15.

HSBC! Founded by the Scots in Hong Kong in 1865 (their logo is a red and white version of St Andrew’s flag) https://t.co/5sCG3EWkbS — UK public policy failure (@policy_uk) January 19, 2025

Crucially, it cuts both ways.

Not tea. — Travel Man ✈️ (@travelman97) January 19, 2025

