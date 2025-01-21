Donald Trump’s hand wasn’t on the Bible as he took the oath, and the internet read him chapter and verse

US donald trump

The crucial part of any U.S. Presidential inauguration is the swearing of the oath, and Donald Trump broke with tradition for his swearing-in – apparently accidentally.

Watch what happened.

Trump swears his oath to the Constitution. What a joke. Sad day for America. pic.twitter.com/C0ZNxhy8Jl — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) January 20, 2025

In case that wasn’t clear …

He didn’t put his small hand on the Bible when he took the oath of office. pic.twitter.com/qUL723Unw1 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 20, 2025

It makes no difference to the legitimacy of the oath, but it raised eyebrows, questions and comments online.

1.

Much like Melania's hat trick, God knows how to keep Mr. Pussy grabber's hands far away. https://t.co/mnBpu1h68L — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 20, 2025

2.

Anti-Christ can’t swear on the Bible. https://t.co/LHI7GrYtXE — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) January 20, 2025

3.

Donald Trump didn't put his hand on the Bible when he was swearing the oath of office to defend the Constitution. Because he's a corrupt piece of trash. What say you, MAGA Christians? pic.twitter.com/yqiPu55Gky — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 20, 2025

4.

Did Trump really not put his hand on the Bible? Is he so far gone that he forgot how a swearing in works? — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 20, 2025

5.

Not the president? — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 20, 2025

6.

He was probably afraid it would burn him. It's not like touching the Bible matters to him when he knowingly takes an oath he has absolutely zero intention of fulfilling. https://t.co/Z2gWFDpPBX — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) January 20, 2025

7.

"We will not forget our god", says Trump moments after he became the first President in a century to forget to put his hand over the bible while being sworn-in. pic.twitter.com/dWUPrKx9To — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) January 20, 2025

8.

The first President of the United States in over 100 years to not put his hand on the Bible while taking the oath of office. I think you've been duped, evangelicals! pic.twitter.com/24verF2gix — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) January 20, 2025

9.

I'm sorry, I may not be a religious scholar but doesn't the person swearing on the "Bible" have to actually make contact with the book in order for it to be legit or is that just something "Big Bible" wants you to think? pic.twitter.com/i7iCDI2I0M — DeathMetalViking (@DeathMetalV) January 20, 2025

10.

Wonder if Fox will spend all day talking about it? Probably not. — KEL0818 (@KEL0818) January 20, 2025

11.

Wonder how MAGA and Evangelicals would react if Obama didn't put his hand on the Bible when he was being sworn in ??? pic.twitter.com/HMZaa0PddD — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2025

12.

13.

Look, quit making a big deal out of Trump not touching the Bible. It was simply a case of not wanting all the flesh seared off his hand — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) January 21, 2025

14.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but if you don’t actually believe in god, or live as a Christian, it doesn’t really matter, does it? I find it ludicrous that there are actually people who believe he’s a Christian, but why would you use a bible if you don’t believe in god? — Deb Sailor (@DebSailor1) January 20, 2025

schmook had a theory.

It's so he can run again, if you don't have your hand on a book it doesn't count. — schmook (@schmook) January 20, 2025

