US donald trump

Donald Trump’s hand wasn’t on the Bible as he took the oath, and the internet read him chapter and verse

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 21st, 2025

The crucial part of any U.S. Presidential inauguration is the swearing of the oath, and Donald Trump broke with tradition for his swearing-in – apparently accidentally.

Watch what happened.

In case that wasn’t clear …

It makes no difference to the legitimacy of the oath, but it raised eyebrows, questions and comments online.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

schmook had a theory.

Danny Devito Nope GIFfrom Danny Devito GIFs

READ MORE

Musk defenders say this isn’t a Nazi salute, but it looks, walks, and quacks like one – 24 scathing reactions

Source Image Screengrab, Screengrab