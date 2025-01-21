There’s never a bad time to rewatch this joyful clip of a wonderful sledding dog

Animals dogs

Back in 2017, canine sledding fan, Secret, went viral when people spotted her doing this.

We wrote about how much people loved seeing her having the time of her life in the snow.

In 2021, due to a minor misunderstanding, writer Sarfraz Manzoor thought the clip was more recent, and introduced it to a whole new set of viewers.

My wife’s parents sent this and it was too good not to share- taken today near Dumfries. pic.twitter.com/tCI2WeAD2V — Sarfraz Manzoor (@sarfrazmanzoor) January 9, 2021

He later explained the mistake.

Correction- the in-laws have been on the phone and they sent it today but it was not filmed in Dumfries, my wife misinterpreted their WhatsApp message. It’s still a cool video but it isn’t original. I’m sorry to have let you, and myself, down. https://t.co/9kV33xEw6v — Sarfraz Manzoor (@sarfrazmanzoor) January 9, 2021

Old or new, people were thrilled by the talented dog, especially at a time when distractions are not just welcome, but essential.

These happy responses are typical.

Love the pause before dismount to make sure the slide has definitely finished 👌 https://t.co/KdOBKY2TvP — Omid Djalili (@omid9) January 10, 2021

Here is your 35-second meditation for the morning, Twitter. https://t.co/Yid7Ma0Egw — Betsy Hodges (@BetsyHodges) January 10, 2021

Oh my I love this. https://t.co/zOmtdc1UUA — Adil Ray OBE 💙 (@adilray) January 10, 2021

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again … I bloody love dogs! https://t.co/1XxGdRxc4C — Storm Huntley (@StormHuntley) January 10, 2021

The video seemed to blow one person’s theory right out of the water.

Now then! My brilliant friend Chris says animals don’t play, it’s all other behaviours looking like play… er?! https://t.co/gkfTa5HPwS — Martin Hughes-Games (@MartinHGames) January 10, 2021

You should see them play poker!.

READ MORE

Watching this 2-year-old belting out Let It Go in the snow really lifts the spirits

Source Mary & Secret Image Screengrab