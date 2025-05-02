‘What’s something people think is fancy, but in reality is trashy?’ – 21 differences between classy and tacky

Life r/AskReddit trashy

There are some people who move through life with style, panache and elegance: the type who knows that less is more and that ostentatious shows of wealth are tacky. And then there are those who most definitely don’t. The good people of the AskReddit page have been sorting the wheat from the chaff in terms of this, after user fatsosolos asked:

‘What’s something people think is fancy, but in reality is trashy?’

And lots of people replied with the things people do that clearly demonstrate you can’t buy good taste.

1.

‘Louis Vuitton logos on everything.’

–Ok-Cress1284

2.

‘Driving an expensive car that is financed to high hell.’

–ForeverInBlackJeans

3.

‘Dubai.’

–Radiant-Playful

4.

‘Paying money to advertise for a clothing brand. If I am wearing your logo on my shirt, you need to pay me. I’m not going to pay to advertise your brand.’

–Successful-Speech224

5.

‘Putting gold leaf, caviar, and/or truffles on food just to make it more expensive.’

–thrivacious9

6.

‘Trashiest are the influencers and ‘content creators’ selling their kids’ childhoods and privacy for money and clout. I don’t care how wholesome the content is, there’s nothing trashier.’

–MalarkyMarco

7.

‘Stretched limos. No one of any taste or importance (or wealth) has travelled in a stretch limo since the 80s. Extra trash points for it being a stretch Hummer.’

–Djinjja-Ninja

8.

‘Gold toilet.’

–Verlin_Wayne

9.

‘Diamonds in your teeth.’

–Crazy_Chess_Move

10.

‘The Kardashians.’

–Shoehornblower

11.

‘Giant pickup trucks. They’re often more expensive than the owner’s house.’

–carlism01