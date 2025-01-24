Someone did a vox pop interview with Willem Dafoe without recognising him, and it’s lovely stuff!

Celebrity actors vox pops

If a film comes out and it has an acting credit for Willem Dafoe, then it’s pretty much guaranteed to be worth a watch. There’s a high chance it’ll also be weird, but in a good way.

From Platoon, to The Lighthouse and, most recently, Nosferatu, he’s an actor who knows a great script when he sees one.

But it would seem that some people don’t know Willem Dafoe when they see him. Or, indeed, speak to him – even when he tells them he’s an actor. And that he’s called Willem.

Over on Twitter, Kira has shared a TikTok from Khan which shows what happened as he was conducting impromptu vox pop interviews with passers-by, asking them what they do for a living.

Let’s have a look.

imagine interviewing Willem Dafoe and not knowing who he is

pic.twitter.com/a1vNkEYcIF — kira (@kirawontmiss) January 22, 2025

We can’t imagine there are many people who wouldn’t have shamelessly fangirled over him, so perhaps it was a refreshing change.

Viewers had opinions. Of course they did…

1.

You know what's funny? This is probably one of the few exchanges Willem Dafoe has had in while where he was treated as a regular person, not a Hollywood star. — Marc (@GDoc2001) January 22, 2025

2.

the fact willem was not offended or anything and actually answered the questions just shows how cool that dude is — supernatural horror (@cswood) January 22, 2025

3.

Bro just asked the most recognizable man in the world who he was — SUAREZ (@suayrez) January 22, 2025

4.

How amazing. This cannot be real. How could you not know who that was? That dude blew it! I would have had so many questions . The guy was wholesome as you can see. — Lovin Liberty (@Timewilltel1068) January 22, 2025

5.

Willem Dafoe is a legend…great actor. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) January 22, 2025

6.

“I don’t give advice, just enjoy” is for sure a new principle I’ll carry with me https://t.co/Fd764LcdwE — Donny Slater (@thatdonnyslater) January 23, 2025

7.

I just love that he has zero ego https://t.co/Fbgkx8XHvF — Gabrielle (@GTodiscox) January 23, 2025

8.

How the fuck can you not recognize him?!?! https://t.co/1MODwOWnjC pic.twitter.com/bM04NdgDpG — space turtle earther (@cosmicturt) January 22, 2025

9.

I want to randomly meet Willem Dafoe so bad https://t.co/86DV2mylqG — Lona Girl (@tweetalona) January 23, 2025

It isn’t the only time a star has been stopped for a vox pop, but this one was a truly wild coincidence.

Ahh this is never anything but a lovely moment to watch no matter how many times you see it. Is right, Tommy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KX7hihuCKq — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) February 10, 2021

