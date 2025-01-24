Celebrity actors vox pops

Someone did a vox pop interview with Willem Dafoe without recognising him, and it’s lovely stuff!

David Harris. Updated January 24th, 2025

If a film comes out and it has an acting credit for Willem Dafoe, then it’s pretty much guaranteed to be worth a watch. There’s a high chance it’ll also be weird, but in a good way.

From Platoon, to The Lighthouse and, most recently, Nosferatu, he’s an actor who knows a great script when he sees one.

But it would seem that some people don’t know Willem Dafoe when they see him. Or, indeed, speak to him – even when he tells them he’s an actor. And that he’s called Willem.

Over on Twitter, Kira has shared a TikTok from Khan which shows what happened as he was conducting impromptu vox pop interviews with passers-by, asking them what they do for a living.

Let’s have a look.

We can’t imagine there are many people who wouldn’t have shamelessly fangirled over him, so perhaps it was a refreshing change.

Viewers had opinions. Of course they did…

It isn’t the only time a star has been stopped for a vox pop, but this one was a truly wild coincidence.

Source Khan H/T Kira Image Screengrab