News brewdog the UK

BrewDog boss James Watt says “bitter” Brits “resent successful people” – 19 responses that mean business

Poke Reporter. Updated January 25th, 2025

BrewDog boss James Watt has been making his opinions known a lot lately – whether it’s about work-life balance or in a cringey “roast” video with his fiancee, Georgia Toffolo, from Made In Chelsea.

His latest intervention came on LBC radio this week, while talking about the lack of business experience among the front bench of the Labour government.

Watt compared the UK cabinet members in business portfolios to their counterparts in the US, saying: “If you look at the Secretary for Commerce in the US, they’ve got a huge amount of business experience.”

He then went on to say his thinks there’s generally a cynical attitude in the UK towards wealth and successful people. Watt said:

“I spend a lot of time in the US and in the US, if someone’s successful, you find people cheering them on, you find people celebrating that success because they’re so inculcated with American dream is they’re thinking ‘that could be me’.

“Whereas in the UK we don’t have that. So there tends to be a kind of inbuilt cynicism, bitterness sometimes, a kind of resentment towards people who are successful – because people don’t believe they can go out and do that themselves.”

People have picked up on Watt’s comments and very much have their own counter-arguments.

Source: Twitter/X/lbc